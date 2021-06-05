How to get your boating license in BitLife – All boating license test answers

For those looking to obtain your boating license and sail the high seas in your free time in BitLife, you need to pass the test. The test isn’t too expensive, for us, it cost $210, which is absolutely nothing. However, the test itself can be a little tricky because there are several questions you could get asked, and not all of them have the same answer. You’ll have to make sure you answer the correctly if you want your license. If you’re wrong, you’ll have to wait another year, pay the license fee again, and then try again.

How to get your boating license

Once you reach age 18, you can apply to acquire your boating license at any time. All you need is enough money to pay for the fee, and then you’re good to go. To take the license, go to the activities tab, and scroll down until you see licenses. Boating should be one of the options. You do not need to have any training time prior to taking the test.

All boating license test questions and answers

These are all of the questions and answers you might be asked on the boating license test.

From what side of the vessel should you NEVER anchor? Stern-side Weak-side Port-side



What does this marker signify? Power limit Max Wattage Engine Power



What does this marker signify? Speed limit Max Horse power Power Limit

What is the name for this side of the boat? (The back of the boat) Stern Tail-end Bow



What does this marker signify? Controlled area Slow donuts No Wake Zone

What is the required type of fire extinguisher for a standard naval vessel? Type B1 Type R2-D2 Type BD-1

What is the name for this side of the boat? (the front of the boat) Bow Just the Tip Stern



What does this flag mean? Diver Runner Floater

What is the minimum required number of flares you should have on your vessel? Three None Two

What kind of buoy is this? (Silver, with an orange top) Mooring Buoy Smokers Buoy Swimmer Buoy

What is the name for this side of the boat? (The left side) Port Left-hand Starboard

What is the name for this side of the boat? (The right side) Port Right-hand Starboard

What kind of buoy is this? (Large, yellow one, with a black anchor at the top) Anchorage Buoy Mustard Buoy Caution Buoy

Which vessel should give way when they are both approaching each other from an angle? Left Vessel Shinier Vessel Slower Vessel



What does this marker signify? Exclusion area Swim Meet Divers Ahead

What is the minimum distance to keep between boats? 30 meters 69 feet 10 yards

What side of the vessel should pass the red marker, with a white 8 on it? Starboard-side West-side Bow-side



What does this marker signify? Dangerous area Concert Ahead Rock Bottom

