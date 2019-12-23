How to Quickly Rank up Your Battle Pass During Destiny 2's Dawning Event

Many of Destiny 2's regular events will take on a different meaning now that the game has a Battle Pass, and this certainly applies to the Dawning. Until Jan. 14, Eva Levante will be in the Tower, handing out Daily and Weekly bounties for you to complete. These bounties will allow you to rapidly rank up your Battle Pass, and get your hands on the gifts that it contains.

To start the process, visit Eva, and begin the Dawning quest. The first step is to cook some Gjallardoodles for Zavala. To do this, you will need some Ether Cane, some Delicious Explosion, and some Essence of Dawning. Ether Cane can be earned by killing Fallen enemies. Delicious Explosion can be gotten by killing any enemy with an explosive, and Essence of Dawning can be obtained by finish activities like Strikes, Crucible matches, Public Events, and Nightfalls.

Once you have all the ingredients, go to the Holiday Oven in your Quest list, and make the Gjallardoodles. Bring them to Zavala, and this will move you on to the next step in the quest, and also give you access to Eva's Daily and Weekly bounties. These bounties are great to grind because they reward you with double experience, and are generally quite simple.

They can also be done while working on other bounties, weekly challenges, and just generally having fun. On top of that, the new Obelisks in the game will grant bounties, and Timelost Weapon Bounties, that are also worth grinding. By being smart, keeping a good eye on your Daily bounties from Eva, and other sources like Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter, you can build up huge amounts of experience very easy, and accelerate how fast you gain Battle Pass levels.

