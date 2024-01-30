How to Complete Riven’s Wishes I in Destiny 2 – Week 1

Recommended Videos

With the delay of The FInal Shape for Destiny 2, Bungie has introduced a new weekly quest system called Riven’s Wishes. By completing these, players will be able to earn new gear every week as they await the end of the main story arc for their favorite game.

Ever since Bungie put seasons into Destiny 2, the game has had weekly storylines for players to work through in each one. Season of the Wish is an exception because it was meant to end just as The Final Shape expansion was released. But with four extra months to go, thanks to a delay, players were left in the lurch when it came to the weekly quests they’d become accustomed to. That’s where Riven’s Wishes steps in.

How to Complete Riven’s Wishes I in Destiny 2

Riven’s Wishes I is the first part of the weekly Riven’s Wishes quest line that players follow in Destiny 2 in the lead up to The Final Shape. This quest is split into three stages, two of which are much easier than the first.

To pick it up, players must visit Mara Sov in the H.E.L.M. There, they can speak to her to pick up this new ques line and embark on a new story that’ll be told as an epilogue to the Season of the Wish weekly quests players worked through.

For the first step, players need to head to The Dreaming City and complete three Rift Generator Public Events in The Strand region. This is the open area on the right-hand side of the map. Players must also earn 100% in a quest bar by completing various activities in The Dreaming City.

Completing activities in The Dreaming City is the easy part. This can be done by heading into Lost Sectors and completing the Public Events that appear sequentially around the map. It took us an hour of grinding to get this bar filled up.

While players travel around completing Public Events, they’ll organically complete three Rift Generator Public Events. These are the only events in The Strand, so they’re hard to miss. We advise players to prioritize them when they pop up on the map so no progress is lost.

If players are able to activate any Heroic Public Events, they’ll earn additional progress towards the bar for this quest. This is never a guarantee, though, especially for players going in alone without a few friends who know what they’re doing.

How to Complete Rift Generator Public Events

To complete Rift Generator Public Events in Destiny 2, players need to defeat enemies as they approach a central position in waves. Large enemies will drop charges that can be used to repair the core and keep the event running to the full extent of the timer. There’s nothing more complex about this event. The longer players are able to keep it running, the more progress they’ll earn in the Riven’s Wishes I quest.

The Heroic version of the Rift Generator Public Event can be activated by keeping the core at 100% integrity for as long as possible. Then, Taken Blights should spawn for the players to destroy, followed by a group of Wizards. Once the Wizards are defeated, players will be transported to a new area where they must defeat a mini-boss to complete the Heroic Public Event.

When players have completed three Rift Generator Public Events and filled the activity bar for The Dreaming City, they’ll need to head back to the H.E.L.M. to see Mara Sov. She will give them a Wish Token to spend on a weapon or Exotic gear. We picked up the Cyrtarachne’s Facade Exotic Helmet.

This completes Riven’s Wishes I. Players must check back in for Riven’s Wishes II the following week. We’ll update this guide with the best way to complete the quest as soon as it goes live and we’ve powered our way through it.