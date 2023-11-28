How to Complete Wishing All the Best in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish has arrived with a new round of content for you to enjoy. For this Season, you’ll be working alongside Mara Sov as you attempt to convince Riven to grant the Witch Queen’s final, hidden wish.

You’ll be doing this in the Wishing All the Best seasonal quest. This is one you’ll be working through each week, with consistent updates every Tuesday when Destiny 2 resets for every player. Here’s what you need to know about completing every quest in Destiny 2’s Wishing All the Best.

All Wishing All the Best Steps in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 55 quest steps for this mission in Destiny 2, and not all of them will be available at the start of the Season of the Wish. Instead, these will be unlocked as you progress through the story and more activities become available.

Wishing All the Best Step 1

You’ll first have to speak with Riven, the one holding all the cards for this Season. You can find them beyond the portal, to the right of Mara’s throne on the H.E.L.M.

Wishing All the Best Step 2

After speaking with Riven, make your way into their lair. They’ve hidden several eggs you must secure throughout the lair, hopefully convincing Riven that the two of you can work together. You can start his missing by opening up the H.E.L.M.’s menu and clicking on Riven’s Lair.

Wishing All the Best Step 3

Once you’ve gone through Riven’s Lair, it’s time to make your way back to the H.E.L.M. to track down the holoprojector and speak with Petra about what happened at the end of the previous mission.

Wishing All the Best Step 4

Learning what’s happened to Riven’s clutch, it’s time to go after them. The next step requires you to complete Blind Well runs in the Dreaming City, and if you complete them on a higher tier, then you can gain more progress.

We will be updating this guide.