How to Get Moonlight Dragonlily in Warframe

If you are hunting Silver Grove Spectres in Warframe, then you will need to get your hands on Moonlight Dragonlily. This plant can only be found on the Grineer Forest tileset at nighttime. You can find them on the ground near grassy areas or pools of water.

Moonlight Dragonlily is a tall, green bunch of plants with a white flower that grows in small clumps around the level. To harvest the plant, you scan it with your Codex or Synthesis Scanners. When collecting this resource, it is a good idea to use the Cross-Matrix Widget upgrade you can purchase from Cephalon Simaris for your Synthesis Scanner.

This widget has a 45 percent chance of counting any successful scan as two scans, yielding twice as much of the plant. You can purchase it from Cephalon Simaris on any Relay for 50,000 Standing.

To harvest this plant, head to E. Prime or Mantle on Earth. Both missions occur on large tilesets that will have plenty of flat ground and pools of water, and you will be able to harvest a lot of the plant in one run.

You will need the Moonlight Dragonlily to make the Nightfall Apothoic. You will find all the plants you need to make the Nightfall Apothic, and where to find them, below:

Dusklight Sarracenia - located in the swampy waters of the Grineer Shipyard Missions. (Ceres)

Moonlight Dragonlilies - found at nighttime in Grineer Forest missions. (Earth)

Sunlight Threshcones - found during the daytime in Grineer Forest missions. (Earth)

If you need to check what time of day it is in-game, to figure out if you can farm the plants or not, you can use websites like Deathsnack's Stuff, or Warframe Hub. These sites are the easiest way to quickly see what time it is on Earth in Warframe, and how long is left in the day/night cycle.

Keep in mind that your Helios Sentinel cannot automatically scan these resources or any other plant resource in the game. You must use your Codex or Synthesis Scanner to harvest them.

