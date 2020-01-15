How to Cause Drivers to Crash 5 Times While Underwater in Mario Kart Tour

The races in Mario Kart Tour can become cutthroat. You want to take out drivers whenever possible to ensure you get ahead of them and keep the lead. You also want to complete any new challenges. One challenge focuses on attempting to make drivers crash while they're driving underwater.

There are specific race tracks you can perform this challenge on in the game.

Cheep Cheep Lagoon

Koopa Troopa Beach

You need to find the other driver completed submerged in water. It's unlikely if they driving on the side of the beach, such as Koopa Troopa Beach, it would count. There are times during the Koopa Troopa Beach track you can find the drivers entirely underwater, but it's less likely than going with Cheep Cheep Lagoon.

There's a large section of the Cheep Cheep Lagoon track where all drivers are underwater at the same time if they're keeping with each other. When you reach this section, try to start as close to the main group as possible. Usually, you can get an item box spawn right before you dive in, but if you don't, you can attempt to drive up to one of the oysters and steal one of the item boxes inside their mouths. When you get it your driver does a quick jump boost, so don't go too far ahead.

Luckily, you do not need to complete this challenge during a single race. If you need to do this multiple times doing the same Cheep Cheep Lagoon, go for it. The number of times you hit other drivers will add up, and when you hit the fifth driver the badge pops up after your race.

