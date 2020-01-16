Search and Destroy Limited Time Mode Challenges in Fortnite

The arrival of update 11.40 has given us one of our favorite things in Fortnite, good old fashion leaks. Lucas7yoshi has struck again, revealing that a new limited-time mode will be coming to the game. It's a Creative mode, although the start date is currently unknown.

You can find the challenges for the Search and Destroy mode below. Each one has two stages, although the second stage is usually the same as the first, just a higher number of that action needs to be done.

Play Search & Destroy featured islands (0/5)

Activate or deactivate a Timer Device in Search & Destroy featured islands (0/3), Stage 2 (0/25)

Get Eliminations in Search & Destroy featured islands (0/5), Stage 2 (0/75)

Purchase Items from vending machines in Search & Destroy featured islands (0/5), Stage 2 (0/100)

Earn Gold in Search & Destroy featured islands (0/2500), Stage 2 (0/25000)

Purchase a common item from vending machines in Search & Destroy featured islands (0/1), Stage 2 is to purchase a Legendary item from vending machines (0/1)

Rewards appear to include styles for the skateboard Back Bling and plenty of XP. As for when the mode will be out, we suspect sometime between now and the middle of February, although our gut says next week.

We will have plenty of guides on how to do each challenge, as soon as the mode goes live in the game.

