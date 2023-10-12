10 Best Cookbooks Based on Video Games

Even gamers need to eat real-life food every once in a while. If you’re looking to spice up your routine in the kitchen or feel even more immersed in the world of your favorite games, why not make some recipes drawn from the virtual worlds you love?

Believe it or not, there’s a good number of officially licensed video game and gaming cookbooks out there, full of recipes straight out of and inspired by popular games. Here are the 10 best ones to bring a little gamer goodness to your kitchen.

Heroes’ Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook

Image via Ten Speed Press

Starting our list is the official Dungeons & Dragons cookbook, which has an impressively high rating. With any pop culture cookbook, you run the risk of the gimmick taking precedence over good eats, but with a whopping 4.9 average rating, you can bet you’ll get some delicious on-theme fantasy food out of this book.

Heroes’ Feast includes 80 recipes, from snacks and main dishes through to drinks and desserts. It’s organized into sections inspired by different races from the game, such as human food, elven food, and more.

The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook

Image via Insight Editions

Another fantasy RPG tie-in with a high average rating is the official cookbook for the Elder Scrolls games. This book includes 60+ recipes from Skyrim, Morrowind, and all across the world of Tamriel.

Recipes are inspired by the game, with nods to the Nords, Khajit, and recipes you cook in the world of Elder Scrolls. With this book in hand, if someone stole your sweet roll, you can just bake yourself another one.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook

Image via Insight Editions

Yes, World of Warcraft has an official cookbook, and it’s a tome worthy of the hours you’ve put into the game.

There are over 100 recipes, covering everything from spices and basics to breads, soups to desserts, and everything in between. With so much variety, World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook boasts a selection that should offer any gaming fan a dish to suit their tastes.

Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook

Image via Insight Editions

In an interesting twist, given the post-apocalyptic theme of the game, you can get your hands on an official Fallout cookbook. The tagline is: “Enjoy your own irradiated delicacies,” so brace for some dark humor if you pick this one up.

The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook includes over 70 recipes inspired by the wasteland that is Fallout. Make things like Nuka Cola or mushroom cloud meringues with this irreverent nod to the video game.

The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook

Image via Insight Editions

Final Fantasy fans, this one’s for you. The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook features a foreword from the game director himself, which is how you know it’s legit.

This cookbook pulls from the world of Final Fantasy XIV to give fans 70+ recipes to immerse themselves in Hydaelyn.

My Pokémon Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Inspired by Pikachu and Friends

Image via Insight Editions

There are a number of cookbooks inspired by Pokemon, and a good handful of them even have the official Pokemon Company seal of approval. This one is our pick due to its wide variety of recipes and relatively recent publication date.

My Pokemon Cookbook includes 45+ recipes inspired by each of the games’ many regions and your favorite Pokemon like Pikachu, Umbreon, and more. When you need a break from catching ’em all, this cookbook is a great way to engage with the game and fuel up for your next adventure.

Destiny: The Official Cookbook

Image via Insight Editions

Fans of the Destiny franchise will be pleased to know there’s a cookbook inspired by the rich and diverse world of these games, as well.

Destiny: The Official Cookbook draws inspiration from the Guardians as well as various locations from the universe of the game. It features recipes for main dishes, desserts, drinks and more.

Minecraft: Gather, Cook, Eat! Official Cookbook

Image via Insight Editions

Would our list of game-inspired cookbooks be complete without the popular world of Minecraft? Thankfully, there is indeed an officially licensed cookbook inspired by everyone’s favorite block-building game.

This book includes recipes for treats from the game, like Mushroom Burgers, Suspicious Stew, and, of course, The Cake. Others are inspired by creatures and items from the game, for 45+ recipes for all skill levels in the game and the kitchen.

Tomb Raider: The Official Cookbook and Travel Guide

Image via Insight Editions

You can’t raid tombs without working up a serious appetite, and the Tomb Raider official cookbook has got you covered.

This cookbook, released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game, takes a global lens by incorporating recipes inspired by different locations visited by Lara Croft herself. In addition to the recipes, the cookbook also features a travel guide with additional information about each locale, giving you an extra layer of immersion in the adventures from Tomb Raider.