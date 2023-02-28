What is The Veil in Destiny 2?

The Veil is a special item that The Witness is hunting in Destiny 2. We learned that Savathûn hid The Veil’s location from The Witness when she served it and wished to ensure the object was difficult to find. This item leads to The Witness’s plan to reach The Final Shape. However, upon fighting against The Traveler, The Witness learns that The Veil is on Neptune, atop Neomuna. Here’s what you need to know about what The Veil is in Destiny 2.

Why is The Veil important in Destiny 2?

The Veil is one of the few secrets that Osiris was able to glean from his imprisonment from Savathûn, when she was using him as a puppet for nearly a year before The Witch Queen expansion. Upon recovering, Osiris talked about visions of Neptune and how it was linked to what Savathûn called The Veil, an item The Witness greatly desired to find.

It’s an artifact that is directly linked to The Traveler, and The Witness wishes to see it destroyed. It’s crucial that The Witness destroys this item before it attempts to fully begin its siege The Traveler and the Vanguard.

Unfortunately, The Veil’s importance is unclear as to why The Witness wishes to destroy it. Nevertheless, The Witness needed to find it. While Savathûn had been serving it and the Darkness, she decided to keep it a secret, ensuring its safety or an attempt to gain an advantage against The Witness, should she need to move against it in the future.

The exact importance of The Veil remains a mystery but will likely be clear upon completing the Lightfall campaign in Destiny 2. The Witness seeks to destroy it and has sent his Disciple, Calus, to destroy it while The Witness battles the Vanguard.

We’ll have a much better idea of why The Veil is an important artifact upon completing the Lightfall campaign.