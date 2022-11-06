10 Marvel Snap cards they should add next

There are already more than 200 cards in Marvel Snap, but developer Second Dinner isn’t stopping there. Each new season will bring special guests to the ongoing card pool, and larger expansions are surely in the works as well. With that in mind, we’ve dug through comic book history to pick 10 cards that should be added to the game next. We’ve got some heroes, some villains, and even a pair of magic accessories.

Azazel

Image via Marvel

Azazel is Nightcrawler’s father, so the best way to include him would be to link the two together. Nightcrawler is one of the most commonly used cards, thanks to his ability to switch spaces once per game. Azazel could make a great counter to that, automatically playing when his son moves.

Big Wheel

Image via Marvel

One of Spider-Man’s silliest villains, Big Wheel, is always turning — and now Sweet Home Alabama is playing in your head. This bad guy is all about locomotion, so that should factor into his ability. One idea would be to have him automatically move to another location if targeted by a Destroy ability.

Eternity

Image via Marvel

Eternity is one of the most powerful beings in all of Marvel lore, so it must be a six-cost card first and foremost. It also has the ability to rewrite reality and grant wishes. Perhaps the best way to carry that out in-game would be an On Reveal ability that adds an additional turn to the match.

Eye of Agamatto

Image via Marvel

Most know this as the accessory that hangs around Dr. Strange’s neck, but the literal eye of a mystical creature resides inside that piece of jewelry. It allows strange to see through illusions, and one way to interpret that would be to let the player view their opponent’s hand. That would really shake up the meta.

The Darkhold

Image via Marvel

Another magical item, this evil book of spells is most often associated with Scarlet Witch. Her card ability changes a location on the board, so a nice companion ability would be to swap a card in your hand with another random one — a bit like Morph, but with an extra strategic hook.

Northstar

Image via Marvel

Alpha Flight is Canada’s answer to the Avengers, and not a single member of the team is currently in Marvel Snap. Northstar would be a great first addition from the group. His super speed is a trademark, and increasing his power when moving to another location (the same way Vulture does) would make perfect sense.

Porcupine

Image via Marvel

A lot of folks first met this guy through She-Hulk on Disney+. The razor quills on his suit have a pretty obvious use: they could decrease the power (or even destroy) any adjacent cards. It’s situational, but sometimes decreasing your overall power or sacrificing a card is actually the best move.

Puck

Image via Marvel

Puck is another member of Alpha Flight. A lot of his identity is built around being a dwarf (Peter Dinklage has been fan-cast in the role by many an internet commenter), but that size would really come in handy in Marvel Snap. Puck could become the only card allowed to be the fifth one played at a location.

Red Hulk

Image via Marvel

It’s a bit surprising that Red Hulk isn’t already in the game, to be honest. He has all of Hulk’s might, but with super-heated skin and laser eyes to boot. That could make him an interesting trade-off card, bringing high power to a location but sacrificing a card already played there.

Spider-Ham

Image via Marvel

There are a few members of the Spider Family in Marvel Snap already, but with Across the Spider-Verse coming in 2023, there will be a perfect cross-promotional opportunity soon enough. Given the trans-universal travel that happens in that film series, letting Peter Porker be played at a lower cost when another Spider Family hero is present would be ideal. Miles Morales has a similar ability already.