10 of the Funniest Valorant Crosshair codes

Having a good crosshair setup that you’re comfortable and used to is paramount to success in shooter games. Valorant is no different, and with important terms such as ‘crosshair placement’ it quickly becomes apparent why. But sometimes you just want to let loose and have some fun. Perhaps you’re so confident in your skills that you don’t need a precise crosshair and can just meme on your enemies. It gets funnier when your team gets to watch you through their death-cam and see the absurdity with which you’re aiming. For those special circumstances, we present you with the 10 funniest crosshair settings in Valorant.

Among Us Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair code: 0;c;1;P;c;7;t;3;o;1;0t;10;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

For when the opponents are especially sus, you have to have a proper crosshair. Paint it the color of your favorite Among Us crewman and hit those shots.

Diner Table Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;o;1;m;1;0t;9;0l;8;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;4;1o;7;1a;1;1f;0

The four points of this crosshair will move to and from the ‘table’ as your character moves. It’s not practical, but will make for some very funny moments.

Flower Croshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

This is the crosshair for when you need a dash of class, love, and beauty in your Valorant playthrough. Remember that you can pick a different color for your floral arrangement in the options.

Hashtag Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0b;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Are you a Valorant influencer or an aspiring one? Then this is the perfect crosshair to cement your status while nailing every shot. Remember to hit the ‘record’ button for your next viral kill-reel.

Instagram Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;o;0;m;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0f;0;1t;10;1l;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Speaking of influencers, this is another funny option for a crosshair that resembles the Instagram logo. It’s not even that bad for aiming either.

Sapling Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

For more naturally inclined, this crosshair minimalistically resembles one of Skye’s banner images from a past Battle pass.

Smiley Face Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;4;t;2;o;1;d;1;z;3;a;0;0t;10;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The crosshair for all PMA players out there. Spread that positivity as much as the Ares spray when held too long.

Snowflake Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;m;1;0t;9;0l;8;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;4;1o;7;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

You know that you’re special, and you can prove it with this crosshair. Not the most practical one out there, but it certainly gets the point across.

Spray & Pray Crosshair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;7;t;6;o;1;d;1;z;6;m;1;0t;10;0l;20;0o;20;0a;1;0m;1;1l;10;1o;40;1a;1;1m;0

For when you simply don’t even care about precision, then this crosshair delivers that message. It’s very well suited for Odin aficionados.

Wreath Crosshair

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;10;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;1l;4;1o;0;1a;1

The most festive crosshair is at its best when used with a tight-spread gun. If you color it cyan or purple, it can be a portal instead of a wreath, both work just as well.

