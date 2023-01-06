10 WWE superstars we hope make the cover of WWE 2K23

Because the world of WWE never stops moving, it’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a year since we found out that Rey Mysterio would grace the cover of WWE 2K22. Last year’s cover was also revealed in January, and so we’re going to do our best to make predictions on who could be on the cover and, most importantly, which superstar will get that 2K showcase. For this list, we’re sticking to the active roster. WWE has never done a Legends cover — at least for the main cover — in the 2K era, and there’s no reason to assume they will now.

Related: When is the release date of WWE 2K23?

Alexa Bliss

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alexa makes the most sense from a showcase perspective. She’s outside of the Four Horsewomen but has had a storied career running alongside them. With or without her potentially demonic doll Lily, she’d be a great cover star.

Asuka

Screenshot by Gamepur

No one is ready for Asuka, but we are ready for her to be on the cover. The most simple pitch you could make is to cover the majority of her NXT undefeated streak in the Showcase. The Empress of Tomorrow needs that cover spot today.

Bianca Belair

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s high time that the EST got a cover spot. While not as easy to build an entire showcase around as some of the other players on this list, you could take a week-to-week approach to a showcase, digging deep into a single year rather than trying to cram five years into one story.

Big E

Screenshot by Gamepur

While he may be out with an injury, that doesn’t keep Big E out of the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe. Because of his injury, it’s very possible that WWE would come up with the idea to give Big E the cover spot and Showcase to keep him in high spirits. He’s an energetic character who perfectly captures the whacky spirit of WWE games.

Charlotte Flair

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Queen deserves a spot on the cover, even though much of her early story has been covered in the 2K20 Showcase. She’s had an entire career’s worth of title wins outside of that, and it wouldn’t shock us if she ends up on the cover.

Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare’s return was the worst-kept secret of this past WrestleMania and it still delivered. While building a showcase might be harder than most people on this list due to Cody’s injury, it does allow them to dive back into the history books and pull out older versions of Cody Rhodes to stuff the roster like WWE games love to do.

Edge

Image via 2K YouTube

The most “classic” choice for a 2K Showcase. He was never removed from the games due to respect and likely popularity and was inducted into the Hall of Fame upon his retirement in 2011. He’s never been able to play a huge part in the 2D Era of WWE games but that could change since he’s been back in the ring for several years now. Between the 2010s and the 2020s, you have a plethora of matches to pull from.

Rhea Ripley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rhea is clearly the standout of The Judgement Day. While it would be difficult to build a showcase around her short career thus far, the visual of her on the cover would be wonderful.

Roman Reigns

Screenshot by Gamepur

Assuming that Reigns holds the Universal Championship up until the release of WWE 2K23, it would make his title run over 900 days. That’s unfathomable in today’s wrestling landscape. If that doesn’t land you on the cover, we suppose nothing will.

The Usos

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sure, WWE has never done a tag team on the cover, or a tag team showcase (unless you’re counting Triple H and HBK on Smackdown vs. Raw 2009), but if you were going to do it, you’d want it to be the Bloodline. With more than a decade inside WWE, they have quite a story to tell.