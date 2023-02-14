5 letter words starting with SO – Wordle Game Help

Struggling with today’s Wordle and need some hints? With only six tries to guess the correct five-letter word, you have long lists of potential words that could fit the criteria. Hints and tips help you narrow today’s Wordle field without spoiling the answer for yourself.

What are the 5 letter words starting with SO?

Today’s word starts with the letters “SO.” Here is a common list of words that begin with those two letters:

Soapy

Sobby

Sober

Socks

Socle

Softy

Soggy

Solar

Solid

Solon

Solus

Solve

Sonar

Songs

Sonic

Sonny

Sooth

Sooty

Soppy

Sorry

Sorta

Sorts

Sough

Souls

Sound

Soupy

Souse

South

Sowed

How to find 5 letter words starting with SO? | Wordle hints and tips

If you need more assistance in narrowing down the word, try these tips:

Don’t go down the list alphabetically, and try different words. With only six tries, it’s unlikely “Sobby” and “Sober” are going to get you closer to the right word. Instead, jump around and go with words such as “Softy,” “Solar,” and “Sound.” You are more likely to generate hints about the right word that way.

Try not to use words with repeating letters (i.e. words with two “O”s like “Sooty”). While some previous answers had repeating letters, you are likely wasting valuable hints if you aren’t sure. Narrow down the possibilities as much as you can before using repeating letters.

If letters are correct but in the wrong place, think about words where the letters could reasonably be placed.

Narrow down the list of words with letters you uncovered. For example, if “Soupy” got you three correct letters instead of two, it doesn’t make sense to try words without a “U,” “P,” or “Y.” This gives you fewer words to work with and a better chance of finding the right answer.

With these tips and the list of words, finding today’s Wordle should be easy.