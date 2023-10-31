All 12 Conservation Records at Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

The Aloalo Island variant dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV, where you’ll have the chance to explore several unique routes and uncover multiple secrets based on the path you took. This dungeon has 12 Conservation Records that you can unlock, giving you unique endings for Aloalo Island.

The way you unlock these Conservation Records is by making certain decisions as you progress each of the paths. You’ll complete a specific path by going through this dungeon pathway once and then reaching the end. These are all 12 Conservation Records you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV’s Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon.

How To Get All Aloalo Island Conservation Records in Final Fantasy XIV

There are three paths that you can select at the beginning of the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon. Each path has a variety of choices, so you can expect to find four unique choices for each side, and these can be completed by yourself with a single Final Fantasy XIV character.

These are all the paths you can complete in the Aloalo Island dungeon and what you need to do for each Conservation Record in Final Fantasy XIV.