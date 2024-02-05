How To Participate In The FFXIV Xbox X|S February 2024 Open Beta Test

Recommended Videos

There is good news for Xbox players who are fans of the Final Fantasy franchise. Square Enix has officially announced that their MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV will be coming to Xbox and explains exactly how players will be able to participate.

Final Fantasy XIV is a widely popular MMORPG that has amassed both new and longstanding Final Fantasy fans over the years. With this accomplishment comes new platforms and consoles to expand availability. The official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter/X has announced the game will be available through an open beta test starting February 21 at 12:00pm PST.

How to Play FFXIV on the Xbox

Square Enix has released directions on their official page explaining the open beta test and how Xbox players will be able to set up their consoles to play FFXIV. They warn that players will need to adjust their privacy settings to be able to play the online multiplayer game on the Xbox Series X/S. Players will need to go to Settings > Account >Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy > View details & customize and adjust their settings to the following.

“You can join multiplayer games” – set to Allow

“You can join cross-network play: – set to Allow

“Others can communicate with voice, text, or invites” – set to Everybody

“You can communicate outside of Xbox with voice & text” – set to Everybody

Players will then go back to the View details & customize a menu to select Game content to set “You can see and upload community creations” to Everybody. Players will then navigate to the Microsoft Store to visit the FFXIV product page. Select and download the free trial from the options menu. Players will then launch the game and follow the instructions on the screen.

The Conditions for Playing FFXIV on the Xbox

Square Enix announced players will not need the Xbox game pass for the free trial but they will need the game pass going forward for the full Xbox Series X/S version of the game. This means that players will have to pay the subscription for the game as well as the subscription for the game pass. This is something that PC and PlayStation players do not have to worry about which is making players wonder why Xbox players will have to deal with the double subscription.

Existing FFXIV players will be unable to participate in the open beta test trial. Only brand new players to the game will be able to participate in the trial. Those with an existing Square Enix account and a game in progress are being asked to wait until the open beta test is complete before trying to play on the Xbox.

Players will need to make sure their Microsoft and Square Enix accounts are linked to access the game. Once the two are linked, they are unable to be un-linked so players are being asked to wait until the test is done before linking the two accounts.

As soon as the beta test completes, Final Fantasy XIV will be available on the Xbox for everyone. There is no date for when this will happen.