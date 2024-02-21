FFXIV: Should You Link Your Existing Account to the Xbox Beta?

Recommended Videos

Excitement is in the air as Final Fantasy XIV makes its debut on Xbox in hopes of opening the doors to new adventures and expanding its player base.

After more than a decade, FFXIV starts its journey to Xbox consoles with its open beta. Anyone with a Square Enix account and an Xbox console can join and try Final Fantasy XIV‘s free trial on Xbox during this Open Beta period. However, since this expansion is aimed at attracting new players to the popular MMORPG, should you link your Square Enix account to the FFXIV Xbox Beta? In this guide, I’ll answer this question, as well as other cross-progression and how-to join questions.

Should You Link Your Square Enix Account to the FFXIV Xbox Beta?

Yes, If you’re new to FFXIV and ready for adventure, you should link your Sqaure Enix Account to the FFXIV Xbox beta. But for existing players, hold tight until the official release for a seamless transition to Xbox.

If you’re itching to join the Xbox beta but already have an existing FFXIV account, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait. The Xbox beta is exclusively for new accounts, so existing players will need to wait for the full release. Existing players will need to hold off on linking their accounts until the official release.

For newcomers eager to dive into the world of Eorzea on Xbox, linking your Xbox account to your Square Enix account is a must. Once linked, remember, there’s no going back.

Does Progress from the Final Fantasy XIV’s Xbox Beta Carry Over to the Full Release?

Yes, Your data will carry over, ensuring a smooth transition from beta to official release. Once Final Fantasy XIV‘s beta wraps up, the full Xbox version will roll out seamlessly, no need to redownload anything.

But before you embark on your journey, make sure your Xbox settings are properly configured for online play. Adjust your privacy settings to allow multiplayer games and cross-network play.

How to Play the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta

To get started, head over to the Microsoft Store, search for Final Fantasy XIV, and download the free trial. Once installed, follow the on-screen instructions to begin your quest.

Keep in mind, that the beta offers the same content as the free trial, minus optional purchases. And while the beta doesn’t require Xbox Game Pass, the full version will.

And in case maintenance is needed during the Final Fantasy XIV Xbox beta, keep an eye out for announcements regarding any downtime.