How Does the Mogpendium Work in Final Fantasy XIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis

Final Fantasy XIV has sprung some surprises with its unannounced Moogle Treasure Trove event for 2024. Unlike previous iterations, this event is split into two and comes with a new feature: the Mogpendium.

The Moogle Treasure Trove Event is split into two parts in 2024, spanning from January 30 to March 11. The second part is expected between the end of March and the new expansion release. This event promises a unique experience, especially for those who despise crafting and gathering, as it brings forth enticing rewards through the equally exciting and perplexing Mogpendium.

How Does the Mogpendium Work in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Mogpendium resembles the Duty Finder or Wondrous Tales interface in Final Fantasy XIV. You earn Moogle Tombstones, the event’s currency, as you complete specific objectives.

The Mogpendium system introduces a weekly standard challenge encompassing regular dungeons, trials, ocean fishing, and gold saucer events. Additionally, the Mogpendium features a weekly objective offering bonus tombstones.

We also get Mini Mog and Ultima Mog challenges. These provide two special objectives, such as hunts, ocean fishing, maps, and Triple Triad, which all reset every Tuesday. To participate in these, you must manually collect tombstones from the activities listed in the Mogpendium in FFXIV.

How To Open the Mogpendium in Final Fantasy XIV

To access the Mogpendium, speak to the Itinerant Moogle in any major city-state to unlock the Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis event in Final Fantasy XIV. Once unlocked, find the Mogpendium in the Collection menu under the Duty tab. For quicker access, you can place it on your hot bars.

How to Farm Tomestones from the Mogpendium in Final Fantasy XIV

Through the Mogpendium, you can get several rewards during the Moogle Treasure Trove Event for 2024. This includes mounts, minions, and exclusive accessories. For those averse to crafting and gathering, this event is a godsend, as many rewards originate from the firmament and Heavensward content.

If you want to make the most of the Mogpendium during the Moogle Treasure Trove Event in Final Fantasy XIV, participating in PvP seems to be the most profitable route. We probably have our PvP enthusiast and FFXIV producer Yoshi P to thank for that. Playing PvP modes not only grants event experience for leveling jobs but also contributes to the free PvP battle pass, which means you’ll get additional Moogle Tombstones.