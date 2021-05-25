Final Fantasy XIV server populations (May 2021)

What are the server numbers like in Final Fantasy XIV?

There are multiple servers for you to pick from in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s an online MMO, so you want to make sure you pick a location to play on that has a robust population, eager to help anyone who’s new, or is regularly conducting raids. If you’re interested in the PvP scene, it’s also a way to make sure there’s healthy competition without running yourself into the ground. We’ve gathered up the various populations for all of the servers for Final Fantasy XIV across the American, European, and Japanese servers. Here’s all of the information you need to pick an ideal server location that fits your needs.

All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

American realms

RealmTotal populationActive population
Adamantoise87,82411,149
Balmung97,55112,727
Behemoth106,35112,890
Brynhildr110,14110,805
Cactuar92,19813,433
Coeurl97,96510,315
Diabolos114,07110,464
Excalibur83,90412,835
Exodus109,46811,295
Faerie100,21111,874
Famfrit112,54610,905
Gilgamesh94,53114,547
Goblin101,28210,122
Hyperion82,95412,025
Jenova93,27611,698
Lamia104,56310,938
Leviathan97,82013,868
Malboro114,2089,926
Mateus102,82711,033
Midgardsormr90,90811,437
Sargatanas91,01112,208
Siren97,89810,504
Ultros95,93112,052
Zalera98,57010,430

Japanese realms

RealmTotal populationActive population
Aegis41,5217,103
Alexander40,2627,390
Anima40,2307,593
Asura41,2677,734
Atomos41,4286,894
Bahamut48,4678,006
Belias40,2847,467
Carbuncle45,4547,760
Chocobo50,4829,235
Durandal38,8326,887
Fenrir39,1757,239
Garuda40,3057,874
Gungnir40,8286,968
Hades43,2037,781
Ifrit40,8027,174
Ixion41,9887,459
Kujata48,1717,797
Mandragora46,2927,804
Masamune46,4507,582
Pandaemonium45,5787,262
Ramuh40,7167,206
Ridill41,2057,340
Shinryu45,1478,167
Tiamat36,5817,000
Titan43,0287,985
Tonberry77,26612,274
Typhon46,9227,233
Ultima42,2097,018
Unicorn41,6606,792
Valefor40,4096,776
Yojimbo40,1246,775
Zeromus39,2446,654

European realms

RealmTotal populationActive population
Cerberus111,68012,465
Lich127,74710,421
Louisoix74,7638,835
Moogle112,90511,859
Odin108,76911,921
Omega73,0759,873
Phoienx115,42211,120
Ragnarok98,41413,229
Shiva112,10111,669
Spriggan30,7816,765
Twintania30,9756,927
Zodiark115,52710,597

