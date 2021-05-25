Final Fantasy XIV server populations (May 2021)

There are multiple servers for you to pick from in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s an online MMO, so you want to make sure you pick a location to play on that has a robust population, eager to help anyone who’s new, or is regularly conducting raids. If you’re interested in the PvP scene, it’s also a way to make sure there’s healthy competition without running yourself into the ground. We’ve gathered up the various populations for all of the servers for Final Fantasy XIV across the American, European, and Japanese servers. Here’s all of the information you need to pick an ideal server location that fits your needs.

All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

American realms

Realm Total population Active population Adamantoise 87,824 11,149 Balmung 97,551 12,727 Behemoth 106,351 12,890 Brynhildr 110,141 10,805 Cactuar 92,198 13,433 Coeurl 97,965 10,315 Diabolos 114,071 10,464 Excalibur 83,904 12,835 Exodus 109,468 11,295 Faerie 100,211 11,874 Famfrit 112,546 10,905 Gilgamesh 94,531 14,547 Goblin 101,282 10,122 Hyperion 82,954 12,025 Jenova 93,276 11,698 Lamia 104,563 10,938 Leviathan 97,820 13,868 Malboro 114,208 9,926 Mateus 102,827 11,033 Midgardsormr 90,908 11,437 Sargatanas 91,011 12,208 Siren 97,898 10,504 Ultros 95,931 12,052 Zalera 98,570 10,430

Japanese realms

Realm Total population Active population Aegis 41,521 7,103 Alexander 40,262 7,390 Anima 40,230 7,593 Asura 41,267 7,734 Atomos 41,428 6,894 Bahamut 48,467 8,006 Belias 40,284 7,467 Carbuncle 45,454 7,760 Chocobo 50,482 9,235 Durandal 38,832 6,887 Fenrir 39,175 7,239 Garuda 40,305 7,874 Gungnir 40,828 6,968 Hades 43,203 7,781 Ifrit 40,802 7,174 Ixion 41,988 7,459 Kujata 48,171 7,797 Mandragora 46,292 7,804 Masamune 46,450 7,582 Pandaemonium 45,578 7,262 Ramuh 40,716 7,206 Ridill 41,205 7,340 Shinryu 45,147 8,167 Tiamat 36,581 7,000 Titan 43,028 7,985 Tonberry 77,266 12,274 Typhon 46,922 7,233 Ultima 42,209 7,018 Unicorn 41,660 6,792 Valefor 40,409 6,776 Yojimbo 40,124 6,775 Zeromus 39,244 6,654

European realms