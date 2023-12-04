All A Route to New Friendships Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Along The Routes event has arrived, and it’s a celebration of players using routes to explore their local neighborhoods. The event introduces Mateo, a new NPC, and the A Route to New Friendships Special Research revolves around Mateo and routes for every player to complete.

There are several tasks you’ll have to complete for this Special Research, and it does require you to interact with the Routes system. For anyone who enjoys the colder weather, and walking in the snow, it’s the perfect time of year to catch your favorite Ice-type Pokemon. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete A Route to New Friendships Special Research in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete A Route to New Friendships Special Research in Pokemon Go

There are four tasks for you to complete in Pokemon Go’s A Route to New Friendships Special Research. These all have to do with exploring your local neighborhood and meeting the Mateo through a Route.

You can expect to spin multiple PokeStops while working on this Special Research and walking at least 5km in total. For anyone who is looking to find Mateo, he will appear at the end of a route, where you can exchange a gift with him. If you require a gift, make sure to spin any PokeStops along your Route to try and acquire them. Spinning PokeStops or Gyms in your local is one of the best ways to use gifts, especially if you haven’t sent any to those on your Pokemon Go friend list. Mateo will happily swap out any gifts you don’t want to share with friends with other rewards if you have enough bag space.

These are all the tasks you have to complete and the rewards you’ll receive for participating in Pokemon Go’s A Route to New Friendships Special Research.

Task 1

Explore 1 km – A Woobat Encounter

Spin 3 PokeStops – 900 XP

Earn a Candy Exploring with your Buddy – 5 Razzberries

Exchange a Gift with Mateo – An Incense

All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 1,000 XP

Task 2

Catch 7 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Spin 5 PokeStops – 1,500 XP

Explore 3 km – A Woobat Encounter

Walk 1,000 m while Traveling on Routes – A Woobat Encounter

All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and five Great Balls

Task 3

Hatch an Egg – A Feebas Encounter

Spin 15 PokeStops – 2,000 XP

Complete Five Field Research Tasks – 1,000 Stardust

Exchange Three Gifts with Mateo – A Hisuian Sneasel Encounter

All Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and three Ultra Balls

Task 4

Claim: TBA

Claim: TBA

Claim: TBA

All Rewards: TBA