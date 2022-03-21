All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
Be the most accomplished of the resistance.
With the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite, players can unlock a new set of legacy achievements within the Career tab. These achievements mark significant things you’ve done in a season, such as mastering a certain weapon, earning your first victory, and even earning 100 victories. If you want to collect them, you’ll be tasked with several near-impossible challenges, but at least you’re effort will be remembered. Here’s every legacy achievement in Chapter 3 Season 2.
All Victory legacy feats
- Last Looper Standing: Win a Solo match
- Lone Warrior: Win 10 Solo matches
- Battle Hardened: Win 100 Solo matches
- On the Warpath: Win a Solo match where you scored at least 10 eliminations
- A Successful Alliance: Win a Duo match
- United Forces: Win 10 Duo matches
- Combar Coalition: Win 100 Duo matches
- Three-Pronged Attack: Win a Trio match
- Triumphant Trio: Win 10 Trio matches
- A Triple Tactical Pouncing: Win 100 Trio matches
- Rally the Troops: Win a Squad match
- Powerful Battalion: Win 10 Squad matches
- Tactical Geniuses: Win 100 Squad matches
- Rumble Rival: Win a Rumble match
- Rumble Ruler: Win 100 Rumble matches
All Weapon legacy feats
- Focused Attacker: Earn two different weapon specialist accolades during the same match
- Multi-Disciplinarian: Earn three different weapon specialist accolades during the same match
- Weapons Training Graduate: Earn four different weapon specialist accolades during the same match
- Cleared for Battle: Earn five different weapon specialist accolades during the same
- Advanced Artillery Ace: Earn six different weapon specialist accolades during the same
- Field Combat: Earn seven different weapon specialist accolades during the same
- Close Combat Champ: Earn Pickaxe Expert
- SMG Sergeant: Earn SMG Expert
- This Means W-AR: Earn AR Expert
- Grenadier General: Earn Grenade Expert
- Pistol Professional: Earn Pistol Expert
- Pump Patroller: Earn Shotgun Expert
- Super Sharpshooter: Earn Sniper Expert
All other legacy feats
- Self Care in the Field: Throw a consumable
- Declaring War on the Water: Catch every type of fish
- Close Combaxe: Eliminate an opponent with a Harvesting Tool
- War Effort Supporter: Spend 250 Gold Bars
- A Co-Opter Contract: Eliminate an opponents who is someone else’s bounty
- Dogfight Dominator: Eliminate an opponent while they are gliding
- Recruitment Complete: Meet every character
- Welcome to the Resistance: Land at the new map
- Never Surrender: Defend a teammate who has a bounty
- So Much Power: Catch a Mythic Goldfish
- Full Coffers: Collect a 1000 Gold Bars
- Big FIN-ish: Get eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish
- Aerial Assault: Eliminate an opponent by yeeting them
- Bringin’ Home the Bounty: Complete a bounty
- Evasive Maneuvers: Evade a bounty
- Resupply Reaper: Eliminate an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop
- Assured Destruction: Eliminate an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish
- Venerated Veteran: Reach Season Level 100