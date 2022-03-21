All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite, players can unlock a new set of legacy achievements within the Career tab. These achievements mark significant things you’ve done in a season, such as mastering a certain weapon, earning your first victory, and even earning 100 victories. If you want to collect them, you’ll be tasked with several near-impossible challenges, but at least you’re effort will be remembered. Here’s every legacy achievement in Chapter 3 Season 2.

All Victory legacy feats

Last Looper Standing : Win a Solo match

Lone Warrior : Win 10 Solo matches

Battle Hardened : Win 100 Solo matches

On the Warpath : Win a Solo match where you scored at least 10 eliminations

A Successful Alliance : Win a Duo match

United Forces : Win 10 Duo matches

Combar Coalition : Win 100 Duo matches

Three-Pronged Attack : Win a Trio match

Triumphant Trio : Win 10 Trio matches

A Triple Tactical Pouncing : Win 100 Trio matches

Rally the Troops : Win a Squad match

Powerful Battalion : Win 10 Squad matches

Tactical Geniuses : Win 100 Squad matches

Rumble Rival : Win a Rumble match

Rumble Ruler: Win 100 Rumble matches

All Weapon legacy feats

Focused Attacker : Earn two different weapon specialist accolades during the same match

Multi-Disciplinarian : Earn three different weapon specialist accolades during the same match

Weapons Training Graduate : Earn four different weapon specialist accolades during the same match

Cleared for Battle : Earn five different weapon specialist accolades during the same

Advanced Artillery Ace : Earn six different weapon specialist accolades during the same

Field Combat : Earn seven different weapon specialist accolades during the same

Close Combat Champ : Earn Pickaxe Expert

SMG Sergeant : Earn SMG Expert

This Means W-AR : Earn AR Expert

Grenadier General : Earn Grenade Expert

Pistol Professional : Earn Pistol Expert

Pump Patroller : Earn Shotgun Expert

Super Sharpshooter: Earn Sniper Expert

All other legacy feats