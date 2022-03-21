All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Be the most accomplished of the resistance.

With the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite, players can unlock a new set of legacy achievements within the Career tab. These achievements mark significant things you’ve done in a season, such as mastering a certain weapon, earning your first victory, and even earning 100 victories. If you want to collect them, you’ll be tasked with several near-impossible challenges, but at least you’re effort will be remembered. Here’s every legacy achievement in Chapter 3 Season 2.

All Victory legacy feats

  • Last Looper Standing: Win a Solo match
  • Lone Warrior: Win 10 Solo matches
  • Battle Hardened: Win 100 Solo matches
  • On the Warpath: Win a Solo match where you scored at least 10 eliminations
  • A Successful Alliance: Win a Duo match
  • United Forces: Win 10 Duo matches
  • Combar Coalition: Win 100 Duo matches
  • Three-Pronged Attack: Win a Trio match
  • Triumphant Trio: Win 10 Trio matches
  • A Triple Tactical Pouncing: Win 100 Trio matches
  • Rally the Troops: Win a Squad match
  • Powerful Battalion: Win 10 Squad matches
  • Tactical Geniuses: Win 100 Squad matches
  • Rumble Rival: Win a Rumble match
  • Rumble Ruler: Win 100 Rumble matches

All Weapon legacy feats

  • Focused Attacker: Earn two different weapon specialist accolades during the same match
  • Multi-Disciplinarian: Earn three different weapon specialist accolades during the same match
  • Weapons Training Graduate: Earn four different weapon specialist accolades during the same match
  • Cleared for Battle: Earn five different weapon specialist accolades during the same
  • Advanced Artillery Ace: Earn six different weapon specialist accolades during the same
  • Field Combat: Earn seven different weapon specialist accolades during the same
  • Close Combat Champ: Earn Pickaxe Expert
  • SMG Sergeant: Earn SMG Expert
  • This Means W-AR: Earn AR Expert
  • Grenadier General: Earn Grenade Expert
  • Pistol Professional: Earn Pistol Expert
  • Pump Patroller: Earn Shotgun Expert
  • Super Sharpshooter: Earn Sniper Expert

All other legacy feats

  • Self Care in the Field: Throw a consumable
  • Declaring War on the Water: Catch every type of fish
  • Close Combaxe: Eliminate an opponent with a Harvesting Tool
  • War Effort Supporter: Spend 250 Gold Bars
  • A Co-Opter Contract: Eliminate an opponents who is someone else’s bounty
  • Dogfight Dominator: Eliminate an opponent while they are gliding
  • Recruitment Complete: Meet every character
  • Welcome to the Resistance: Land at the new map
  • Never Surrender: Defend a teammate who has a bounty
  • So Much Power: Catch a Mythic Goldfish
  • Full Coffers: Collect a 1000 Gold Bars
  • Big FIN-ish: Get eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish
  • Aerial Assault: Eliminate an opponent by yeeting them
  • Bringin’ Home the Bounty: Complete a bounty
  • Evasive Maneuvers: Evade a bounty
  • Resupply Reaper: Eliminate an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop
  • Assured Destruction: Eliminate an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish
  • Venerated Veteran: Reach Season Level 100

