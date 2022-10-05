What is the error code ESP-DIST-001 for Fortnite?

Every so often, if you try to connect to the Fortnite servers, you might encounter a few problems by trying to play the game. These problems vary, such as too many players on the server or the Epic Games servers being down. For some who want to jump into the game but are having trouble, you might encounter the error code ESP-DIST-001. What is the ESP-DIST-001 error code for Fortnite, and what can you do about it?

Can you fix or troubleshoot error code ESP-DIST-001 in Fortnite?

In our experience, there’s no direct fix for this error code. When we encountered ESP-DIST-001 while playing Fortnite, it prevented us from playing the game, and we were at a large red screen where we had to sit there, waiting for the game to load. The error code had us attempting to retry connecting to the server every 10 seconds. If it did not connect, the countdown started over again, and the game tried to connect with the Epic Games servers.

However, the error code mostly resolved itself. After between three and five attempts, the error code went away, and we could play the game. If you find yourself dealing with error code ESP-DIST-001 while playing Fortnite, the best thing to do is remain on that screen and wait for the process to finish. If the game does not load, wait for it to try again. Eventually, you should find yourself on your Fortnite screen, and you can play a game.

The reason for this error is unclear, but the Epic Games Store was having trouble attempting to connect before this issue happened. It’s likely the two are connected, and the Epic Games servers are having some problems on their side. Thankfully, it doesn’t entirely prevent you from playing Fortnite, but you do need to wait it out, which is always frustrating.