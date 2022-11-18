The best monitor settings for Fortnite

Keep getting hit by headshots in Fornite and you can’t see what’s going on? Lots of players tune their monitors to best suit the game they are playing, especially if they have something more high-end. Rather than fooling with purely the in-game settings, this guide will help you calibrate your monitor settings itself. Keep in mind that, depending on your monitor, some settings may not translate exactly.

Brightness

Turning up your monitor’s brightness settings is one of the easiest ways to get more fidelity and detail out of the image on screen. This way you can see any darker figures move more easily against a black background. Some people prefer to max this out for maximum brightness, but sometimes this can result in an overly bright and very pale image due to the backlight overpowering the color. You can also increase in-game brightness by turning up the settings in Fortnite itself under the settings menu and Brightness Calibration. Most professional streamers swear by a setting of 0.6 or higher.

Contrast

The contrast settings on your monitor are usually best left at their default settings. Adjusting contrast incorrectly can result in poor differentiation between light and dark, details getting lost, and other problems with color and brightness. It’s best to leave this close to factory settings, but if your monitor has a setting that ranges between values of 1 and 100, aim for somewhere between 50-65.

Sharpness

The sharpness of the image mainly is about how the screen renders edges and contrasting elements. Sharpness is largely a preferential thing to most, but it is best to leave it alone as reducing sharpness by too much can make minute details or small UI elements like crosshairs unreadable.

Blur Reduction

Some monitors, or TVs as well, have blur reduction features that cut down on blurry images. It’s best to leave this feature turned off because this may increase input latency depending on who makes your monitor. If you’re bothered by motion blur, disable it in-game and not with the monitor.

Color Temperature

The temperature of color refers to the overall tint of the range of colors seen on screen. Depending on who made the LCD panel itself, they favor either a warmer or colder set of color tones. Warmer tends to show more reds and yellows, while colder tends to show more blue and green. This is mainly a preferential setting, but the most popular settings are either 9300K for colder colors or 6500K for more standard colors.

Turn down the blue color value

If you find yourself getting caught in the storm, sometimes it can get very hard to see and get to safety. An easy trick is to turn down the blue color value in your monitor’s settings. This may not completely fix visibility, but fewer blues showing in the picture can easily provide a slight edge in a tight situation.

Black Equalizer or Black EQ

Black EQ is also known as automatic brightness adjustment. Some players prefer to leave this on because of how most monitors react to brightening up quickly due to darker images on screen. However, if you have good brightness and contrast settings, turn this off. Automatic brightness combined with adjusted brightness settings can mess with the picture quality by blowing out shadows and detail beyond recognition.