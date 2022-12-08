All ADMIN Causes and Effects in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 8

While many traits in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) are well-defined long before any new set even starts, no trait gives players creative freedom quite like the A.D.M.I.N. trait. With A.D.M.I.N. units, fans get the chance to be the game devs of their own team comps. If you want to try out this strange and wonderful new trait, here’s a quick heads up on how it and its Causes and Effects work.

How the A.D.M.I.N. Trait works

The way the A.D.M.I.N. trait works is by letting you pick what buffs happen when you have A.D.M.I.N. champions on your board. If you get two A.D.M.I.N. units, you get to pick one out of three random causes, and the same with effects. Your choice of cause and effect combines into a permanent effect for your team (as long as you have A.D.M.I.N. units on your board). For example, you could have the “on cast gain mana” perk, perfect for A.D.M.I.N. and hackers alike. Now, the number of creations you can make depends on the amount of A.D.M.I.N. units you have. If you have four, you get two combinations, and six A.D.M.I.N. means a total of three combinations.

The A.D.M.I.N. units you can build from include Blitzcrank, Camille, LeBlanc, and Soraka. If you want even more A.D.M.I.N., you’ll have to get A.D.M.I.N. emblems.

ADMIN Causes and Effects

When you make your Cause and Effect choices while playing A.D.M.I.N., you will get to choose randomly from these 16 different options. That means eight unique Causes and eight unique Effects to create over 50 combinations.