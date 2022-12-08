All ADMIN Causes and Effects in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 8
Become the dev of your own TFT board.
While many traits in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) are well-defined long before any new set even starts, no trait gives players creative freedom quite like the A.D.M.I.N. trait. With A.D.M.I.N. units, fans get the chance to be the game devs of their own team comps. If you want to try out this strange and wonderful new trait, here’s a quick heads up on how it and its Causes and Effects work.
Related: How do Hero Augments work in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 8?
How the A.D.M.I.N. Trait works
The way the A.D.M.I.N. trait works is by letting you pick what buffs happen when you have A.D.M.I.N. champions on your board. If you get two A.D.M.I.N. units, you get to pick one out of three random causes, and the same with effects. Your choice of cause and effect combines into a permanent effect for your team (as long as you have A.D.M.I.N. units on your board). For example, you could have the “on cast gain mana” perk, perfect for A.D.M.I.N. and hackers alike. Now, the number of creations you can make depends on the amount of A.D.M.I.N. units you have. If you have four, you get two combinations, and six A.D.M.I.N. means a total of three combinations.
The A.D.M.I.N. units you can build from include Blitzcrank, Camille, LeBlanc, and Soraka. If you want even more A.D.M.I.N., you’ll have to get A.D.M.I.N. emblems.
ADMIN Causes and Effects
When you make your Cause and Effect choices while playing A.D.M.I.N., you will get to choose randomly from these 16 different options. That means eight unique Causes and eight unique Effects to create over 50 combinations.
|Causes
|Effects
|A.D.M.I.N. only at the start of combat…
|Chance to drop gold
|A.D.M.I.N. only every five seconds…
|Gain a percent max health shield
|Every three autos…
|Gain attack speed
|On cast…
|Gain mana
|On kill your units gain…
|Gain permanent max health
|Teamwide at the start of combat…
|Gain stacking AD
|Teamwide every five seconds…
|Gain stacking AP
|Upon dropping below 40% health…
|Heal