All traits in Set 8 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

As we head into Set 8 of Teamfight Tactics, players are thrilled to learn what Monsters Attack will entail. A set filled with heroes and monsters, you’ll enjoy creating a super-powered team. From classic Star Guardians and Brawlers to new, frightening Threats, this TFT set will have the most Kaiju v. Sailor Moon thrills yet. So, if you want to learn about all the known traits so far, here’s a comprehensive collection.

Admin

This is the trait for developers because you create this trait’s cause-and-effect scenarios yourself. For example, you can choose to customize the trait to activate at the end of combat (cause). Then, you can choose to make the trait give you gold at the end of the round (effect), turning it into an econ-friendly trait. For variety, there are seven causes and seven effects to choose from.

Known Admin champions:

Blitzcrank

Camille

Soraka

LeBlanc

Anima Squad

As the showboating heroes of the set, Anima Squad wants to dazzle fans while they fight. When they first takedown a unit, they pause their attacks to strike a pose. This gives them a stack of fame. Each stack of fame gives the Anima Squad units more Ability Power and Attack Damage.

Known Anima Squad champions:

Miss Fortune

Jinx

Vayne

Sylas

Riven

Nasus

Arsenal

At the moment, the Arsenal trait is undefined.

Brawler

This old classic of a trait comes back to build our favorite beefy front-liners. Given other Brawler buffs, it will likely involve health boosting.

Known Brawler champions:

Blitzcrank

Hacker

At the moment, the Hacker trait is undefined.

Heart

At the moment, the Heart trait is undefined.

Mechs

At the moment, the Mech trait is undefined. However, it was referenced to be brought over from Set 3, so it’s likely to work similarly to the previous Mech trait. That means three units might come together to become the ultimate Mech.

Star Guardian

A classic trait from Set 3, Star Guardians will generate more mana the more Star Guardians you have.

Known Star Guardian champions:

Syndra

Lux

Rell

Nilah

Taliyah

Kai’Sa

Ahri

Yuumi

Ox Force

While the overall trait of Ox Force is unknown, Riot Games has announced that Ox Force will have a leader: Aphelios. And of that group, Aphelios has a special customizable trait where you can switch between his different guns.

Known Ox Force champions:

Alistar

Annie

Aphelios

Viego

Renegade

Spellslinger

Threat

There are absolutely no units in this set that take up two spots on your board. However, there are still big, powerful champions. In Set 8, the strongest goliaths are the Threat units. They don’t have bonus Threat buffs and therefore lack synergy, but they are more powerful than baseline champions. So, they can be very situationally useful like when transitioning builds.

Known Threat champions:

Rammus

Zac

Bel’Veth

Undergroud

With some inspiration from Pirate or Mercenary builds, Underground champions are working towards completing certain heists. Reaching seven points towards your heist means that you and your team receive rewards. You can accept early rewards or wait for rarer rewards.

Known Underground champions:

Kayle

Ezreal

Samira

Sona

Vi

