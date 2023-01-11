All Alhaitham Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro Sword character released in Version 3.4 of Genshin Impact. Devilishly handsome with a devious streak on top, Alhaitham has immense power and acts as an onfield main DPS character. Alhaitham was an integral part of the Sumeru Archon Quest, assisting you and Paimon in your efforts to rescue Nahida and save Sumeru. This morally grey character will be a great addition to your Dendro teams, but you’ll have to master all of his complex abilities first.

How to unlock Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Alhaitham will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 5-star character in the first half of Version 3.4. Following this initial banner, Alhaitham won’t be able to be summoned to your account until he has rerun again. Make sure to pull Alhaitham if you want him instead of waiting for the next Character Event Wish banner.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Universality: An Elaboration on Form: Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form. Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently.

Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form. Holding this skill will cause it to behave differently. Hold: Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack.

Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack. Chisel-Light Mirror: When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror. Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties: When he possesses Chisel-Light Mirrors, Alhaitham’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Dendro DMG. This cannot be overridden. When attacks of the aforementioned kinds hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field. A total of 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once. The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field.

When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror. Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties:

Elemental Burst

Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena: Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG. If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of DMG instances dealt. 2s after this ability is unleashed, if 0/1/2/3 Mirrors were consumed, Alhaitham will generate 3/2/1/0 new Mirrors in turn.

Passive Skills

Law of Reductive Overdetermination: When Alhaitham crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

When Alhaitham crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. Four-Causal Correction: When Alhaitham’s Charged or Plunging Attacks hit opponents, they will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. This effect can be triggered once every 12s.

When Alhaitham’s Charged or Plunging Attacks hit opponents, they will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. Mysteries Laid Bare: Each point of Alhaitham’s Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by Projection Attacks and Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 0.09%. The maximum DMG increase this way for both these abilities is 90%.

Constellations

Intuition: When a Projection Attack hits an opponent, Universality: An Elaboration on Form‘s CD is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s.

When a Projection Attack hits an opponent, Universality: An Elaboration on Form‘s CD is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s. Debate: When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 50 for 8 seconds, max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. This effect can be triggered even when the maximum number of Chisel-Light Mirrors has been reached.

When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 50 for 8 seconds, max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. This effect can be triggered even when the maximum number of Chisel-Light Mirrors has been reached. Negation: Increases the Level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Elucidation: When Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, the following effects will become active based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors consumed and created this time around: Each Mirror consumed will increase the Elemental Mastery of all other nearby party members by 30 for 15s. Each Mirror generated will grant Alhaitham a 10% Dendro DMG Bonus for 15s. The pre-existing duration of the aforementioned effects will be cleared if you use Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena again while they are in effect.

When Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, the following effects will become active based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors consumed and created this time around: Sagacity: Increases the Level of Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Structuration: Alhaitham gains the following effects: 2 seconds after Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed. If Alhaitham generates Chisel-Light Mirrors when their numbers have already maxed out, his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will increase by 10% and 70% respectively for 5s.

Alhaitham gains the following effects:

Ascension Materials