All Yaoyao Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro Polearm character in Genshin Impact, released in Version 3.4. Yaoyao is a long-teased character, finally making her debut as the Dendro element’s first healer. For Dendro fans who need a little more vitality in their teams, make sure to obtain the delightful Yaoyao and add her to your teams, taking advantage of all of her abilities.

How to unlock Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 4-star character in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. After this, Yaoyao will be added to the wider pool, where she can be pulled on the Weapon Event Wish and the Standard Wish banner.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Raphanus Sky Cluster: Calls upon “Yuegui: Throwing Mode,” a special device created by a certain adeptus to help Yaoyao solve her problems. Throws out White Jade Radishes that will explode upon hitting characters or opponents, dealing Dendro DMG to opponents within a certain AoE, and healing characters within that same AoE based on Yaoyao’s Max HP. If a radish does not hit either an opponent or a character, the radish will remain where it is and explode on contact with a character or opponent or will explode after its duration expires. Yuegui: Throwing Mode will choose its radish-throw targets. If all nearby characters have more than 70% HP remaining, then it will throw the radish at a nearby opponent. If nearby characters have 70% or less HP remaining, it will throw a radish at the character with the lowest HP percentage remaining. If no opponents exist nearby, Yuegui will throw White Jade Radishes at characters even if they all have more than 70% HP remaining. A maximum of 2 instances Yuegui: Throwing Mode can exist at any one time.

Elemental Burst

Moonjade Descent: At the enjoinment of a certain adeptus, Yuegui’s full potential can be unleashed in an emergency, causing it to enter an (in some sense) invincible Adeptal Legacy state, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents. Adeptal Legacy: White Jade Radishes generated will be changed to heal and deal DMG according to this skill. Explosions will heal all nearby party members, and the Dendro DMG that they deal will be viewed as Elemental Burst DMG. Summons “Yuegui: Jumping Mode” at intervals until their limit has been reached. The radish-throwing behavior of this version of Yuegui is the same as that of Yuegui in the Elemental Skill, Raphanus Sky Cluster. A maximum of 3 Yuegui: Jumping Mode can exist at any one time. When White Jade Radishes explode, they will heal all nearby characters and the Dendro DMG they deal is viewed as Elemental Burst DMG. Yaoyao’s Movement SPD and Dendro DMG will be increased. When Yaoyao is off-field, she will no longer summon Yuegui: Jumping Mode.

Passive Skills

Tailing on Tiptoes: When Yaoyao is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

Constellations

Adeptus’ Tutelage: When White Jade Radishes explode, active characters within their AoE will gain 15% Dendro DMG Bonus for 8s and have 15 Stamina restored to them. This form of Stamina Restoration can only be triggered every 5s.

Increases the Level of Raphanus Sky Cluster by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Winsome: After using Raphanus Sky Cluster or Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao’s Elemental Mastery will be increased based on 0.3% of her Max HP for 8s. The maximum Elemental Mastery she can gain this way is 120.

Increases the Level of Moonjade Descent by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Beneficent: For every 2 White Jade Radishes Yuegui: Throwing Mode throws out, it will also throw a Mega Radish that will have a larger AoE than the standard White Jade Radish and have the following effects upon exploding: Deals AoE Dendro DMG based on 75% of Yaoyao’s ATK. Restores HP for the active character based on 7.5% of Yaoyao’s Max HP. Every Yuegei: Throwing Mode can throw out a maximum of 2 Mega Radishes.

Ascension Materials