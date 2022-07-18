All All-Stars of the Franchise player cards in MLB The Show 22
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game has arrived, and so has the All-Stars of the Franchise featured program in MLB The Show 22. This program will feature 30 players that were chosen to participate in this year’s All-Star Game, which will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
So, which players will be included in the All-Stars of the Franchise to start the year? Let’s go over what we know so far.
All All-Stars of the Franchise bosses
Much like with the Faces and Future of the Franchise programs this year, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.
Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:
American League
Orioles
Jorge Lopez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez
White Sox
Tim Anderson
Guardians
Andres Gimenez
Tigers
Gregory Soto
Astros
Justin Verlander
Royals
Andrew Benintendi
Angels
Shohei Ohtani
Twins
Luis Arraez
Yankees
Aaron Judge
Athletics
Paul Blackburn
Mariners
Julio Rodriguez
Rays
Shane McClanahan
Rangers
Martin Perez
Blue Jays
Alejandro Kirk
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Joe Mantiply
Braves
Dansby Swanson
Reds
Luis Castillo
Rockies
C.J. Cron
Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin
Marlins
Sandy Alcantara
Brewers
Corbin Burnes
Mets
Edwin Diaz
Phillies
Bryce Harper
Pirates
David Bednar
Padres
Manny Machado
Giants
Carlos Rodon
Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt
Nationals
Juan Soto
All All-Stars of the Franchise players are slated to be 97 OVR cards, with the exception of Joe Mantiply, David Bednar, Gregory Soto, and Jorge Lopez. These players will be available as part of the All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program.