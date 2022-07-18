All All-Stars of the Franchise player cards in MLB The Show 22

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game has arrived, and so has the All-Stars of the Franchise featured program in MLB The Show 22. This program will feature 30 players that were chosen to participate in this year’s All-Star Game, which will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

So, which players will be included in the All-Stars of the Franchise to start the year? Let’s go over what we know so far.

All All-Stars of the Franchise bosses

Much like with the Faces and Future of the Franchise programs this year, each team has one player. As mentioned earlier, however, each must be obtained via the time-limited Featured Program in MLB The Show 22.

Here’s a look at the players, sorted by team and league:

American League

Orioles

Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ Bosses that represent the American League in the All-Stars of the Franchise featured program! ⭐🤩



Want to see attributes? Stay tuned and vote for the Boss you want to see!



This new program drops Monday, 7/18 around noon PT.

Jorge Lopez

Red Sox

J.D. Martinez

White Sox

Tim Anderson

Guardians

Andres Gimenez

Tigers

Gregory Soto

Astros

Justin Verlander

Royals

Andrew Benintendi

Angels

Shohei Ohtani

Twins

Luis Arraez

Yankees

Aaron Judge

Athletics

Paul Blackburn

Mariners

Julio Rodriguez

Rays

Shane McClanahan

Rangers

Martin Perez

Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

You have been waiting for our All-Stars program and it’s finally here! ⭐🤩



We present to you the 1️⃣5️⃣ Bosses representing the National League in the new All-Stars of the Franchise featured program!



This new program drops Monday, 7/18 around noon PT

Joe Mantiply

Braves

Dansby Swanson

Reds

Luis Castillo

Rockies

C.J. Cron

Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin

Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Brewers

Corbin Burnes

Mets

Edwin Diaz

Phillies

Bryce Harper

Pirates

David Bednar

Padres

Manny Machado

Giants

Carlos Rodon

Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt

Nationals

Juan Soto

All All-Stars of the Franchise players are slated to be 97 OVR cards, with the exception of Joe Mantiply, David Bednar, Gregory Soto, and Jorge Lopez. These players will be available as part of the All-Stars of the Franchise Featured Program.