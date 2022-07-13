MLB The Show 22: How to complete Grillin’ & Chillin’ Conquest and all hidden rewards

The Sizzling Summer ends on July 18, which means you should be relatively close to finishing it if you’ve been keeping up. If you’re behind though, San Diego Studios has you covered with Double XP Days and a new Conquest where you can pick up even more XP to get you closer to the end of the battle pass. Let’s check out the goals you need to finish and all of the rewards (both unhidden and hidden) you can earn as you work your way through the Conquest map.

Conquest goals

This map features five teams you’ll need to conquer. Your opponents will be the Athletics, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, and Nationals. To finish the whole Conquest, you’ll need to complete five different goals.

Goal 1 – Capture the Pittsburgh Pirates Stronghold on the 1st turn (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit Pack, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP)

Capture the Pittsburgh Pirates Stronghold on the 1st turn (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit Pack, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP) Goal 2 – Conquer 66 Territories (rewards are The Show Symbols Banner, 300 Stubs, and 250 XP)

Conquer 66 Territories (rewards are The Show Symbols Banner, 300 Stubs, and 250 XP) Goal 3 – Capture 2 enemy Strongholds on or before the 3rd turn (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit Pack, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP)

Capture 2 enemy Strongholds on or before the 3rd turn (rewards are Ballin’ is a Habit Pack, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP) Goal 4 – Acquire 99M Fans (rewards are The Show Symbols Icon, 300 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Acquire 99M Fans (rewards are The Show Symbols Icon, 300 Stubs, and 500 XP) Goal 5 – Conquer all territories and complete the Grillin’ & Chillin’ map (Rewards are “We the People” V243 Pro, 1,500 Stubs, and 2,500 XP)

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all of the hidden rewards on this map that you’ll get as part of finishing the fifth goal:

Set 8 Headliner pack

Set 18 Headliner pack

Ballin’ is a Habit pack

The Show pack (x9)

500 Stubs

This Conquest challenge expires on July 18. Make sure to complete it quickly if you need more XP for the Sizzling Summer program.