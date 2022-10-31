All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse

Apex Legends Season 15 will be one milestone of an update, as it debuts the Broken Moon Battle Royale map and the game’s first trans woman Legend, Catalyst. That said, the patch is fairly limited when it comes to weapon buffs and nerfs. The latest season is altering just nine guns, but a majority of these changes are signifiant buffs. Here’s every weapon adjustment made in Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse.

Every gun and attachment adjustment in Season 15: Eclipse

The most notable difference Legends will discover on Broken Moon and all other BR maps is that the RE-45 is exclusive to Supply Drops. In result, the pistol comes packaged with a buffed damage stat and a stronger Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up. There is not much to mention in terms of nerfs, but the Mastiff’s pellet damage has been reduced following its exit from crates. You can discover each Season 15 weapon buff and nerf below.

All weapon buffs

L-Star Initial firing has reduced recoil Stow animations adjusted to better match timing

Mastiff Widened blast pattern Ammo capacity is increased from 4 to 5 Users can now cancel reloading with ADS

Rampage LMG Weapon is charged upon being picked up from a Supply Drop Removed heat decay over time

Rampage and Sentinel Both weapons are now able to recharge even when their last charge has yet to expire

R99 Blue magazine size enlarged from 24 to 25 Purple magazine size enlarged from 27 to 28



RE-45 Damage increased from 12 to 14 Applying Disruptor Rounds increases its damage by 30% against shields

Triple Take Fire rate has been increased from 1.2 to 1.35 Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to .75

Volt SMG Increased projectile gravity



All weapon nerfs

Mastiff Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11 Projectile growth reduced

Peacekeeper Projectile growth reduced

Volt SMG Projectile speed reduced



Other gameplay changes