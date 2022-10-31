All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse
The seasonal update seemingly has it out for two shotguns.
Apex Legends Season 15 will be one milestone of an update, as it debuts the Broken Moon Battle Royale map and the game’s first trans woman Legend, Catalyst. That said, the patch is fairly limited when it comes to weapon buffs and nerfs. The latest season is altering just nine guns, but a majority of these changes are signifiant buffs. Here’s every weapon adjustment made in Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse.
Every gun and attachment adjustment in Season 15: Eclipse
The most notable difference Legends will discover on Broken Moon and all other BR maps is that the RE-45 is exclusive to Supply Drops. In result, the pistol comes packaged with a buffed damage stat and a stronger Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up. There is not much to mention in terms of nerfs, but the Mastiff’s pellet damage has been reduced following its exit from crates. You can discover each Season 15 weapon buff and nerf below.
All weapon buffs
- L-Star
- Initial firing has reduced recoil
- Stow animations adjusted to better match timing
- Mastiff
- Widened blast pattern
- Ammo capacity is increased from 4 to 5
- Users can now cancel reloading with ADS
- Rampage LMG
- Weapon is charged upon being picked up from a Supply Drop
- Removed heat decay over time
- Rampage and Sentinel
- Both weapons are now able to recharge even when their last charge has yet to expire
- R99
- Blue magazine size enlarged from 24 to 25
- Purple magazine size enlarged from 27 to 28
- RE-45
- Damage increased from 12 to 14
- Applying Disruptor Rounds increases its damage by 30% against shields
- Triple Take
- Fire rate has been increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to .75
- Volt SMG
- Increased projectile gravity
Related: All map points of interest and locations on Broken Moon in Apex Legends
All weapon nerfs
- Mastiff
- Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11
- Projectile growth reduced
- Peacekeeper
- Projectile growth reduced
- Volt SMG
- Projectile speed reduced
Other gameplay changes
- Crafting rotation
- The M600 Spitfire and Peacekeeper now replace the Havoc and P2020 in Replicators
- Crate rotation
- The RE-45 replaces the Mastiff in Supply Drops
- Gold Weapons
- A new Gold rotation comes to Season 15, as the following five weapons can be found in bins or as floor loot:
- R-301
- Devotion LMG
- 30-30 Repeater
- EVA-8
- Prowler Burst PDW
- A new Gold rotation comes to Season 15, as the following five weapons can be found in bins or as floor loot:
- Hop Ups
- The Anvil Receiver is available as floor loot and in Replicators
- Double Tap Trigger is now of Legendary-rarity and improves recoil on the G7 Scout
- Turbocharger’s added damage reduced by 1
- The following Hop-Ups have been removed from Replicators and ground floors:
- Hammerpoint Rounds
- Boosted Loader
- Kinetic Feeder
- Ring changes
- Preshrink Timer for Ring 1 on all Battle Royale maps has been increased from 60 to 90 seconds