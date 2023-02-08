All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 16

Apex Legends’ Season 16: Revelry may go down as the most influential when it comes to changing how characters function. For one, the season brings a revamped class system that sees each Legend have a unique perk which changes the tides of matches, though there are even a batch of fresh buffs and nerfs to abilities. These gameplay adjustments are slated to affect eight Legends and in big ways. Here is every Legend buff and nerf coming to Apex Legends Season 16.

Every buff and nerf to Legend abilities in Apex Legends Season Revelry

All nerfs and buffs coming to these Legends will happen at the start of season, so you may want to enjoy some characters while you still can. The upcoming patch focuses heavily on the scanning meta, altering the Ultimates of the popular Bloodhound and Seer. However, there are some highly-requested buffs headed to the season as well, with Mirage, Pathfinder, and Wraith looking to become even stronger when Revelry arrives. You can find all Legends being adjusted as well as their buffs and nerfs below.

Bloodhound Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt Ultimate will no longer speed up Eye of the Allfather’s charge. Their Ultimate will allow the Legend to find ravens around the map and directs Bloodhound toward enemy locations.

Horizon Horizon’s aim accuracy will be reduced when using her Gravity Lift Tactical, but its lift speed is getting a slight increase.

Lifeline Lifeline will now be able to perform revives at a faster pace. The character’s Care Package Ultimate is set to drop faster and closer to her squad.

Mirage Once Mirage has revived a squad member, he and the ally will be cloaked for three seconds unless either player switches to a weapon. Upon using his Life of the Party Ultimate, any enemy who shoots one of Mirage’s clones is highlighted for a short time.

Pathfinder The range of Pathfinder’s Zipline Gun Ultimate will be increased as well as the Legend’s ziplining speed. Now being in the Skirmisher class, Pathfinder can see the next Ring by interacting with Ring Consoles.

Seer Seer’s Exhibit Ultimate duration and cooldown will be slightly longer. He will only receive information from the Heartbeat Sensor when using his Heart Seeker Passive. The ability is also going to be louder as well, making it more likely to alert nearby enemies.

Valkyrie The character’s Skyward Dive will not be able to scan for enemy locations when dropping back down to the ground.

Wraith Wraith’s Dimensional Rift Ultimate will soon enable the Legend to place portals twice as far, and her speed will be amplified upon activating the ability.



Outside of Legend adjustments, players can also anticipate seeing another addition to the game’s loot pool. Season 16 is bringing a new Energy-based weapon named the Nemesis, a burst rifle that speeds up its firing rate the longer it is shot. The gun is set to be available in battle royale and even in the LTMs featured in the Mixtape playlist.