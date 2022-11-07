Who is the next playable Legend in Apex Legends? All leaked and datamined Apex characters

Despite only launching in 2019, Apex Legends has quickly expanded its character roster from eight to now a whooping 23 playable Legends. This is due to the game delivering a new Legend with every season that comes along, though they are not always revealed by the season’s start. Apex has continuously been vulnerable to leaks and datamines since its debut, ultimately giving first looks at incoming characters. That said, one recent leak may have already clued players into who may be arriving next in The Apex Games.

Who will be the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 16?

Although leaks revolving around Apex Legend have been scarce in 2022, the community has still been treated to tons of information, as a batch of unreleased characters were disclosed back in March. In a video published by Reddit user Legitmate_Chapter82, Legends such as Newcastle, Vantage, and Catalyst were unearthed in an apparent developer build for the very first time — but there were several others alongside them. It is not understood who the Season 16 Legend will be, though the leak may include this next addition. Here’s every leaked Apex Legends character known so far and their alleged abilities.

Caliber – Apex Arms Dealer Passive – Weapon Sling: A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. Tactical – Suppressor Turret: Deploy a makeshift turret from a copy of your active weapon. Ultimate – Auto Loader: Deploy a box that feeds ammo directly into nearby player’s current weapons.

– Apex Arms Dealer Conduit – Empathic Shielder Passive – Capacitance: Conduit regenerates shield over time. Gain extra regen for each nearby ally. Having friendly banners also provides a bonus. Tactical – Arc Flash: Heals the shields of targeted allies (at the cost of some of your shields). Ultimate – Alternating Current: Launches an arc cluster bomb, damaging the shields of people near the blasts. Heals Conduit’s Shields based on damage dealt.

– Empathic Shielder Jester – Trick Trapper Passive – Rewire: Jester can turn any grenade into a proximity mine that sticks to surfaces. Spawn with a frag grenade. Tactical – Spectre Drop: Call in a drop pod with a three spectres to guard an area. Only one set can be active at a time. Ultimate – Cloak Field: Create a short-lived cloaking device that hides all players in a small area. Cloak lasts for six seconds after leaving the cloak field.

– Trick Trapper Phantom – Agile Assassin Passive – Double Jump: Pressing the jump button while in the air allows you to jump again. Tactical – Hook Shot: Hook to a wall and hang off it for short time. Ultimate – Void Grenade: A grenade that sends players into a void for a short time.

– Agile Assassin Scryer – Haunting Stalker Passive – Spectator: Automatically Optic-Haunt and spectate your killer. Tactical – Optic Haunt: Parasite Trap that reveals the Target’s vision. Ultimate – Shadow Wall: Unleash a creeping Wall of Darkness that blocks sight and blinds enemies.

– Haunting Stalker Uplink – Satellite Savior Passive – Network Communion: Gain 25 percent of Recovery Effects used in Signal Range. Tactical – Shield Satellite: Release a Satellite that follows allies to regenerate their shields and revive. Ultimate – Immortality Relay Beacon: Deployable Satellite beacon that prevents allies in the signal area from being downed.

It is worth noting that these Legends and movesets could possibly be scrapped or changed during their development. For instance, although the leak did correctly predict Catalyst, the Legend’s abilities were slightly altered ahead of her Season 15 debut. Additionally, it is possible Phantom gets renamed to something very familiar. The supposed Legend shares an eerily similar Passive and Ultimate as Fade, a currently exclusive character in Apex Legends Mobile. The video adds even more weight to this, as Phantom’s design in the leaked roster sports the same mask and color palette as the Mobile Legend.