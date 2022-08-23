All Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2 and how to get them

There are multiple Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments for you to keep track of in Destiny 2. These are essential to your Guardian and allow you to figure out a proper loadout that fits your character and play style. The correct choices are up to you, but you will want to compare them with all the available options. This guide covers all Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments you can find in Destiny 2 and how to unlock them.

All Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments

How to unlock Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments

You will need to visit Ikora at the Tower to unlock the remaining Aspects you’re missing in Destiny 2. You can find her in the Bazaar. When you load into the Courtyard of the Tower, make your way to the west, and proceed to the Bazaar. You can speak with Ikora and unlock your remaining Arc 3.0 Fragments and Grenades.

Not all of the Aspects will be available. Some of these, namely the Spark of Ions, Spark of Amplitude, Spark of Feedback, and Spark of Brilliance, will be available after a later time, likely after the World First raid for King’s Fall.

All Arc 3.0 Aspects

The type of Arc 3.0 Aspects you have in Destiny 2 will vary based on your class. These are all of the Arc 3.0 Aspects for each Guardian class.

Hunter

Flow State: Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times.

Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times. Tempest Strike : This allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path.

: This allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path. Lethal Current: After dodging, the Hunter’s melee lunge range is increased, and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. When used with the Arc Staff Super, after dodging, Hunter’s next staff light attack hits twice. In addition, hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack will blind them.

Titan

Juggernaut: While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted.

While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted. Knockout: Melee kills trigger health regeneration and makes the Titan amplified. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield increases melee range and damage for a brief period. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active.

Melee kills trigger health regeneration and makes the Titan amplified. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield increases melee range and damage for a brief period. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active. Touch of Thunder: Improves Arc grenades in the following ways:

Improves Arc grenades in the following ways: Flashbang: Fires an additional blind impulse on its first bounce.

Pulse: When the grenade damages an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace for the Titan. Pulse Grenade damage increases over time as the grenade lingers after impact.

Lightning: Grants an additional charge for the Lightning grenade, and jolts targets on initial blast.

Storm: Creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies (similar to the Stasis Hunter’s Silence & Squall Super), firing lightning bolts at the ground underneath it.

Warlock

Arc Soul: The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire.

The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire. Lightning Surge: The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets.

The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets. Electrostatic Mind: Arc ability kills and kills on Arc-debuffed enemies to create Ionic Traces. When you collect any Ionic Trace, you become amplified.

All Arc 3.0 Fragments

All Guardians will have access to the same Arc 3.0 Fragments. How you use these Fragments will augment your abilities and powers while using your Arc class, giving you the freedom to decide how to best use them.