The Sails of the Shipstealer will be the primary Season of Plunder quest in Destiny 2. You will be working your way through it to unlock multiple activities and several rewards throughout the season in the game. These activities will have you acquiring Treasure Maps and stealing loot from the many Fallen Pirate captains throughout the solar systems as they attempt to acquire Relics, which now belong to you. This guide covers how to complete Sails of the Shipstealer quest in Destiny 2.

All tasks in Sails of the Shipstealer quest in Destiny 2

The Sails of the Shipstealer is a multistep quest in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder. We’ll be going through these steps and the weekly updates featuring it.

Step 1

You will first need to interact with the Star Chart onboard the H.E.L.M. This is something you will want to do when you initially arrive at the H.E.L.M. It should be in the hallway, to the left of where you enter this location.

Step 2

You should have already gone through your first Ketchcrash activity by this point. Because you’ve done it once, you should have Map Fragments and Treasure Map information, which you can now use with your Captain’s Atlas. Go to your Quest Tab and interact with the Captain’s atlas, applying the Map Fragment and Treasure Map information.

Step 3

After interacting with the Captain’s Atlas, you will now access Expedition activities. You will uncover buried treasure at these locations. You will now need to complete your first Expedition to proceed through this quest.

We will be updating this guide as we progress through it.