All arenas in WWE 2K22
From Money in the Bank to 205 Live, there’s an arena to fit your clash.
WWE has taken us through all manner of events and stadiums across the years, and WWE 2K22 partly celebrates that. From the old days of WCW to the latest Wrestlemania, here are all the arenas we know are in WWE 2K22 right now.
The following arenas are included in WWE 2K22 as of the time of writing:
- 205 Live
- Bash at the Beach 96
- Clash of Champions 2020
- Elimination Chamber 2021
- Fastlane 2021
- Hell In A Cell 2020
- Horror Show at Extreme Rules
- Main Event 2021
- Mixed Match Challenge
- Money in the Bank 2021
- NXT
- NXT TakeOver 31
- NXT TakeOver: In Your House
- NXT TakeOver: XXX
- NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
- NXT UK 2020
- NXT Vengeance Day
- Payback 2020
- RAW – Thunderdome
- RAW 2005
- RAW 2020
- RAW 2021
- Royal Rumble 2021
- SmackDown – Thunderdome
- SmackDown 2020
- SmackDown 2021
- Souled Out 97
- Starrcade 1996
- SummerSlam 1988
- SummerSlam 2020
- Survivor Series 2020
- TLC 2020
- WCW Halloween Havoc 1997
- WCW Monday Nitro
- WrestleMania 21
- WrestleMania 37
- WrestleMania Backlash
If we find more arenas by succeeding in the Showcase mode or going up the ranks in MyRISE mode, we’ll update this post.
WWE 2K22 feels like a full package with the sheer amount of characters and arenas in the game. It also has a lot of match types including the Royal Rumble, Hell in a Cell, Ladder, TLC, Last Man Standing, and much more.