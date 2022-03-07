All arenas in WWE 2K22

WWE has taken us through all manner of events and stadiums across the years, and WWE 2K22 partly celebrates that. From the old days of WCW to the latest Wrestlemania, here are all the arenas we know are in WWE 2K22 right now.

The following arenas are included in WWE 2K22 as of the time of writing:

205 Live

Bash at the Beach 96

Clash of Champions 2020

Elimination Chamber 2021

Fastlane 2021

Hell In A Cell 2020

Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Main Event 2021

Mixed Match Challenge

Money in the Bank 2021

NXT

NXT TakeOver 31

NXT TakeOver: In Your House

NXT TakeOver: XXX

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT UK 2020

NXT Vengeance Day

Payback 2020

RAW – Thunderdome

RAW 2005

RAW 2020

RAW 2021

Royal Rumble 2021

SmackDown – Thunderdome

SmackDown 2020

SmackDown 2021

Souled Out 97

Starrcade 1996

SummerSlam 1988

SummerSlam 2020

Survivor Series 2020

TLC 2020

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

WCW Monday Nitro

WrestleMania 21

WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania Backlash

If we find more arenas by succeeding in the Showcase mode or going up the ranks in MyRISE mode, we’ll update this post.

WWE 2K22 feels like a full package with the sheer amount of characters and arenas in the game. It also has a lot of match types including the Royal Rumble, Hell in a Cell, Ladder, TLC, Last Man Standing, and much more.