All Arenas Legend changes in Genesis Collection Event update Apex Legends

Arenas has been in the Apex Legends since the launch of Season 9: Legacy launched, but since remained mostly the same. With the debut of the Genesis Collection Event, Arenas saw its first major overhaul. Lots of quality-of-life changes and several balance changes were made, including a bunch of changes to the availability of certain Legend abilities. Let’s take a look at every Legend ability change the Genesis Collection Event update brought to Arenas mode.

All Legend ability changes

This list is only for Arenas-exclusive changes, covering all changes to Tactical Starting Charges (how many times you can use an ability in a round without buying more) and Ultimate Round Cooldowns (How many rounds it takes to be able to purchase an Ultimate ability again). To see general Legend buffs and nerfs, go here.

Pathfinder

Tactical: Grappling Hook [Nerf ↓] Starting Charges now 2 (formerly 3)

Ultimate: Zipline Gun [Nerf ↓] Round Cooldown now every other round (formerly every round)



Rampart

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila” [Buff ↑] Round Cooldown now every other round (formerly every 3 rounds)



Wattson

Ultimate: Interception Pylon [Nerf ↓] Round Cooldown now every other round (formerly every round)



Octane

Tactical: Stim [Nerf ↓] Starting Charges now 2 (formerly 3)

Ultimate: Launch Pad [Nerf ↓] Round Cooldown now every other round (formerly every round)



Related: All Legend nerfs and buffs for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends