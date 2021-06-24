All Legend nerfs and buffs for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends

With the Genesis Collection Event, a lot more than just skins and map changes came to Apex Legends. A whole new set of patch notes dropped, with many changes to our beloved Legends afoot. The Legends that saw gameplay changes with this update are as follows: Octane, Revenant, Lifeline, and Bloodhound.

While Revenant’s changes were drastic enough to also warrant their own article, the summary will still be listed alongside the others. Most of the other changes are nerfs, but there will also be a surprise bonus ‘buff’ at the end, but it is purely cosmetic. Here are all Legend nerfs and buffs brought by Genesis Collection Event.

Octane

Ultimate: Jump Pad [Nerf ↓] Cooldown is now 90 seconds (formerly 60 seconds)



Revenant

Ultimate: Death Totem [Nerf ↓] Death Protection duration is now 25 seconds (formerly 30 seconds)

Tactical: Silence [Nerf ↓] Silence duration is now 90 seconds (formerly 60 seconds)

Passive: Stalker [Buff ↑] Climb height increased massively

Hitbox Changes [Buff ↑] Hitbox size decreased in arms and waist



Image via Respawn

Lifeline

Hitbox Changes [Nerf ↓] Hitbox size increased in waist and legs



Images via Respawn

Bloodhound

Tactical: Eye of the Allfather [Nerf ↓] Scan reveal duration now 3 seconds (formerly 4 seconds)

Ultimate: Beast of the Hunt [Nerf ↓] Ultimate duration is now 30 seconds (formerly 35 seconds)



Wattson

Emote: Nessie [Buff ↑] Wattson can now place multiple Nessies at a time during her emote

