All Legend nerfs and buffs for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends
Lots of nerfs, and a couple buffs.
With the Genesis Collection Event, a lot more than just skins and map changes came to Apex Legends. A whole new set of patch notes dropped, with many changes to our beloved Legends afoot. The Legends that saw gameplay changes with this update are as follows: Octane, Revenant, Lifeline, and Bloodhound.
While Revenant’s changes were drastic enough to also warrant their own article, the summary will still be listed alongside the others. Most of the other changes are nerfs, but there will also be a surprise bonus ‘buff’ at the end, but it is purely cosmetic. Here are all Legend nerfs and buffs brought by Genesis Collection Event.
Octane
- Ultimate: Jump Pad
- [Nerf ↓] Cooldown is now 90 seconds (formerly 60 seconds)
Revenant
- Ultimate: Death Totem
- [Nerf ↓] Death Protection duration is now 25 seconds (formerly 30 seconds)
- Tactical: Silence
- [Nerf ↓] Silence duration is now 90 seconds (formerly 60 seconds)
- Passive: Stalker
- [Buff ↑] Climb height increased massively
- Hitbox Changes
- [Buff ↑] Hitbox size decreased in arms and waist
Lifeline
- Hitbox Changes
- [Nerf ↓] Hitbox size increased in waist and legs
Bloodhound
- Tactical: Eye of the Allfather
- [Nerf ↓] Scan reveal duration now 3 seconds (formerly 4 seconds)
- Ultimate: Beast of the Hunt
- [Nerf ↓] Ultimate duration is now 30 seconds (formerly 35 seconds)
Wattson
- Emote: Nessie
- [Buff ↑] Wattson can now place multiple Nessies at a time during her emote