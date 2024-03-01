All Armor Bonuses in Elden Ring, Explained

Recommended Videos

There are multiple armor sets for you to pick from in Elden Ring. Some of this armor will benefit you more than others, depending on what type of build you’re trying to use for your playthrough.

You’ll want to consider the weight, the defenses, and the bonuses for wearing certain pieces. Not every armor will have a distinct bonus, but you do not need to wear the full set to receive all the benefits if they do. In this guide, we’re going to cover all armor bonuses in Elden Ring.

All Armor Bonuses in Elden Ring

There are over 100 armor sets available for you to select during your Elden Ring playthrough. You can choose to wear a full set of armor, but not every piece of armor has a bonus for you to wear, but some of them offer unique benefits, giving you an additional reason to go out of your way to wear it.