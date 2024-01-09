Will Elden Ring Ever Be Available On The Switch? [What To Know]

Players have enjoyed Elden Ring on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but many are curious as to whether the popular game will ever get a Nintendo Switch Release. The possibility of such a port is contingent on several factors.

Elden Ring, the FromSoftware game that had us all rolling like hedgehogs in the hopes of landing a strike or two at a boss with over 15 arms, has been out since 2022. It’s only natural that FromSoftware fans expect this game to get the The Witcher 3 treatment and grace their Nintendo Switch. With games like Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption on the handheld console, will Elden Ring ever be released for the Nintendo Switch?

Will Elden Ring Come Out for the Nintendo Switch?

FromSoftware has no plans to port Elden Ring to the Nintendo Switch anytime soon. And with the handheld console reaching the end of its life span, I don’t think we’ll ever see an Elden Ring Switch port.

To be fair, as much as the Switch likes to punch way above its weight, it’s unlikely that its mobile Tegra X1 chipset will be able to handle the monstrosity of an open world that Elden Ring represents. And nobody likes a poorly ported Nintendo Switch game.

Sure, games can be heavily scaled back, so a Nintendo Switch port is feasible. However, some titles are not scalable enough, which might be Elden Ring‘s case.

If you really want to play Elden Ring and are lucky enough to own a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or a buff enough PC, then you can give those a try.

Or, hey, you could also join me in a prayer circle to see if Elden Ring gets announced for the speculated Nintendo Switch 2.

Games Like Elden Ring on the Nintendo Switch

Here are a few games that can scratch your Elden Ring itch on the Nintendo Switch: