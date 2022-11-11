All armor sets and stats in God of War Ragnarok

When it comes to picking the type of armor you want to wear in God of War Ragnarok, it all comes down to the stats and the passives that come with them. Not every piece of armor is going to be the same. Some might fit your playstyle more than others, especially with how they work in combat. Each armor set can reach the maximum level, and when that happens, you can choose for it to look like any of the others. In this guide, we’re going to cover all armor sets and their stats in God of War Ragnarok.

Every piece of armor and its stat in God of War Ragnarok

These armor sets and stats are for the maximum level nine armor pieces for Kratos. Each armor set is broken up into three pieces: chest armor, wrist armor, and waist armor.

Berserker armor

Berserker Cuirass

Strength: 68

Defense: 27

Runic power: 41

Vitality: 41

Cooldown: 41

Luck: 41

You have the Soulless Warrior passive. When you use a Relic, your melee attacks’ damage dramatically goes up, and the damage you receive for a short time.

Berserker Gauntlets

Strength: 77

Runic power: 21

Vitality: 21

Cooldown: 21

Luck: 21

You have the passive called Soulless Assault. There’s a low Luck chance when hitting a target to cause a Soul Explosion, dealing damage, and restoring the Cooldown for your relic.

Waist armor

Defense: 77

Runic power: 21

Vitality: 21

Cooldown: 21

Luck: 21

You have the passive called Soulless Assault. There’s a low Luck chance when hitting a target to cause a Soul Explosion, dealing damage, and restoring the Cooldown for your relic.

Dragon Scaled armor

Dragon Scaled Breastplate

Strength: 95

Defense: 95

It has the Dragon’s Fury passive. You receive a Strength and Defense buff when you use a block or parry, and it stacks. When you take damage, the stack resets.

Dragon Scaled Bracers

Strength: 93

Defense: 26

It comes with the Dragon’s Rebuke passive. It increases all shield damage, and when you successfully block or parry, those deal shield damage to enemies.

Dragon Scaled Girdle

Strength: 26

Defense: 93

It comes with the Dragon’s Rebuke passive. It increases all shield damage, and when you successfully block or parry, those deal shield damage to enemies.

Enlightenment armor

Spaulders of Enlightenment

Strength: 54

Defense: 68

Runic power: 68

It comes with a passive called Armament Focus. With it, whenever you use Frost Awaken or Flame Whiplash, your hits have a moderate Luck chance to grant a blessing of Runic power.

Bracers of Enlightenment

Strength: 77

Defense: 43

It comes with the passive called Runic Affliction. Your Runic-based attacks will do increased damage against any enemies with status effects.

Belt of Enlightenment

Defense: 77

Runic power: 43

It comes with the passive called Runic Affliction. Your Runic-based attacks will do increased damage against any enemies with status effects.

Fallen Stars armor

Plackart of Fallen Stars

Strength: 54

Defense: 68

Runic power: 61

Vitality: 20

It has the passive called Arcanist’s Defense. With it, it dramatically reduces the damage taken when you’re using a runic attack or a relic.

Bracers of the Fallen Stars

Strength: 77

Runic power: 38

Vitality: 13

It has the Reckless Refresh passive. Whenever you receive while using a runic attack or relic, you restore a portion of the attack’s cooldown meter after you finish using it.

Waist Guard of Fallen Stars

Defense: 77

Runic power: 38

Vitality: 13

It has the Reckless Refresh passive. Whenever you receive while using a runic attack or relic, you restore a portion of the attack’s cooldown meter after you finish using it.

Fate Breaker armor

Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard

Strength: 68

Defense: 54

Vitality: 61

Luck: 20

It has a passive ability called Raging Aftermath. When you return from Rage, you get a temporary buff of Strength, Defense, Runic Power, and stagger resistance.

Fate Breaker Wraps

Strength: 77

Vitality: 38

Luck: 13

It comes with the Raging Fury passive. It increases the rate you gain Rage.

Fate Breaker Belt

Defense: 77

Vitality: 38

Luck: 13

It comes with the Raging Fury passive. It increases the rate you gain Rage.

Giptumadr armor

Giptumadr’s Breastplate

Strength: 54

Defense: 68

Runic Power: 20

Luck: 61

It has a passive called Fortune’s Refresh. There’s a reasonable Luck chance when you use a Runic attack or a Relic to restore 70% of its Cooldown.

Giptumadr’s Gauntlets

Strength: 77

Runic power: 13

Luck: 38

The passive for this armor is called Fortune’s Bounty. When you hit an enemy with a Runic attack or a Relic, there’s a Luck chance for them to drop a Healthstone or a Ragstone.

Giptumadr’s Waist Guard

Defense: 77

Runic power: 13

Luck: 38

The passive for this armor is called Fortune’s Bounty. When you hit an enemy with a Runic attack or a Relic, there’s a Luck chance for them to drop a Healthstone or a Ragestone.

Guiding Light armor

Breastplate of Guiding Light

Strength: 68

Defense: 54

Luck: 68

It has the passive, Weapon Blessing. There’s a reasonable Luck chance when you hit an enemy for one of your weapons to receive a boost of Strength, Runic, and Luck power for a short time.

Gauntlets of Guiding Light

Strength: 77

Luck: 43

It comes with the passive Fortune’s Strike. Your melee attacks have a Luck chance to cause a critical strike, which creates a damaging explosion against your enemies.

Waist Guard of Guiding Light

Defense: 77

Luck: 43

It comes with the passive Fortune’s Strike. Your melee attacks have a Luck chance to cause a critical strike, which creates a damaging explosion against your enemies.

Hunter armor

Hunter’s Pauldron

Strength: 95

Defense: 48

Cooldown: 61

It comes with Empowered Range. Holding the L2 button for several seconds grants you a buff for your ranged attack damage for a short time.

Hunter’s Gauntlets

Strength: 89

Cooldown: 38

It comes with the passive Ranged Specialist, increasing the damage of all your ranged attacks and abilities.

Hunter’s Belt

Strength: 26

Defense: 64

Cooldown: 68

It comes with the passive Ranged Specialist, increasing the damage of all your ranged attacks and abilities.

Husk armor

Fortified Husk Cuirass

Strength: 68

Defense: 122

It has the passive of Defender’s Riposte. Blocks and parries have a moderate Luck chance to empower Kratos’ next attack, giving it a damaging explosion

Fortified Husk arm guards

Strength: 74

Defense: 45

It has the passive of Defender’s Relief. While blocking, you take less damage from unblockable attacks and those that come from behind.

Fortified Husk Girdle

Defense: 119

It has the passive of Defender’s Relief. While blocking, you take less damage from unblockable attacks and those that come from behind.

Lunda’s Lost armor

Lunda’s Lost Cuirass

Strength: 68

Defense: 54

Runic power: 27

Luck: 54

You will receive a passive called Vanir Poison. Any attack made with your bare hands, parrying, or when you block, there’s a high Luck chance to deal bonus damage against a target and poison them.

Lunda’s Lost Bracers

Strength: 77

Runic power: 17

Luck: 34

It has a passive called Prey Upon Poison. Your melee attacks do more damage to enemies suffering from the poison status effect.

Lunda’s Lost Belt

Defense: 77

Runic power: 17

Luck: 34

It has a passive called Prey Upon Poison. Your melee attacks do more damage to enemies suffering from the poison status effect.

Mani armor

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom

Strength: 54

Defense: 68

Runic power: 27

Cooldown: 54

It has a passive called Elemental Antagonise, increasing the damage caused by Extinguish Flames and Vaporize Frost skills.

Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom

Strength: 77

Runic: 17

Cooldown: 34

It comes with the passive ability called Prolonged Affliction. All the durations of every status effect given to an enemy are now increased.

Mani’s Belt of Wisdom

Defense: 77

Runic power: 17

Cooldown: 34

It comes with the passive ability called Prolonged Affliction. All the durations of every status effect given to an enemy are now increased.

Nidavellir’s Finest armor

Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart

Strength: 54

Defense: 95

Vitality: 54

It comes with a passive called Stunning Restoration. It provides a small Health Burst whenever you stun an enemy and grab them.

Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards

Strength: 68

Defense: 26

Vitality: 34

It comes with a passive called Stunning Persistence. It reduces the time it takes to drain an enemy’s Stun before you can grab them.

Nidvellir’s Finest Waist Guard

Defense: 94

Vitality: 34

It comes with a passive called Stunning Persistence. It reduces the time it takes to drain an enemy’s Stun before you can grab them.

Radiance armor

Shoulder Straps of Radiance

Strength: 82

Defense: 48

Runic power: 41

Luck: 41

It has the passive called Evasive Focus. There’s a reasonable Luck chance of giving you a blessing for Runic power whenever you perform an evasion at the last second.

Gauntlets of Radiance

Strength: 68

It has a passive called Realm Shift. When you perform a last-second evasion from an enemy attack, it activates the ability Realm Shift, slowing down time for a short time.

Belt of Radiance

Defense: 68

It has a passive called Realm Shift. When you perform a last-second evasion from an enemy attack, it activates the ability Realm Shift, slowing down time for a short time.

Raven Tears armor

Cuirass of Raven Tears

Strength: 48

Defense: 109

Luck: 48

You will receive the Healing Mist passive. When you hit an enemy, there’s a slight Luck chance for you to receive Healing Mist.

Bracers of Raven Tears

Strength: 64

Defense: 34

Luck: 30

It comes with a passive ability called Healing Efficacy. You receive more healing from Healthstones, Rage, and your equipment.

Girdle of Raven Tears

Defense: 98

Luck: 30

It comes with a passive ability called Healing Efficacy. You receive more healing from Healthstones, Rage, and your equipment.

Sol’s Courage

Sol’s Spaulders of Courage

Strength: 54

Defense: 68

Vitality: 68

It comes with the passive called Redemptive Rage. With it, your melee damage goes up based on how much Rage you have. In addition, any incoming damage that would be lethal is absorbed by your available Rage.

Sol’s Wraps of Courage

Strength: 77

Vitality: 43

It comes with passive Scathing Rage Burst. There’s a chance you can go into a Rage Burst when you take damage, and the Luck chance of this happening increases as you lose more health.

Sol’s Belt of Courage

Defense: 77

Vitality: 43

It comes with passive Scathing Rage Burst. There’s a chance you can go into a Rage Burst when you take damage, and the Luck chance of this happening increases as you lose more health.

Spiritual armor

Spiritual Shoulder Straps

Strength: 68

Defense: 54

Cooldown: 68

It has the passive ability called Arcane Strength. Whenever you do a Runic or Relic attack, the buff increases your Melee and Ranged damage by 15% for every stack you have for a maximum of three stacks.

Spiritual Wraps

Strength: 77

Cooldown: 43

You receive the passive Arcane Refresh. Melee attacks have a low Luck chance to restore the Cooldown of your Runic Attacks.

Spiritual Belt

Defense: 77

Cooldown: 43

You receive the passive Arcane Refresh. Melee attacks have a low Luck chance to restore the Cooldown of your Runic Attacks.

Steinbjorn armor

Steinbjorn Plackart

Defense: 123

You receive the passive, Bloodthirsty Retaliation. When you take a significant amount of damage, your attacks restore some of that lost health for a short period of time.

Steinbjorn Gauntlets

Strength: 34

Defense: 85

This armor piece has a passive called Stunning Retaliation. There’s a moderate Luck chance to cause a stagger to an enemy, inflicting Stun damage to other nearby enemies when you take damage.

Steinbjorn Waist Guard

Defense: 119

This armor piece has a passive called Stunning Retaliation. There’s a moderate Luck chance to cause a stagger to an enemy, inflicting Stun damage to other nearby enemies when you take damage.

Surtr armor

Surtr’s Scorched Cuirass

Strength: 82

Defense: 68

Vitality: 48

You have a passive ability called Preemptive Strike. You do bonus damage when hitting enemies while they are attacking.

Surtr’s Scorched Arm

Strength: 72

Vitality: 23

It has a passive called Aggressor’s Resolve. You receive less damage and have increased stagger resistance during basic attacks and skills.

Surtr’s Scorched Girdle

Strength: 13

Defense: 58

Vitality: 23

It has a passive called Aggressor’s Resolve. You receive less damage and have increased stagger resistance during basic attacks and skills.

Survival armor

Shoulder Guard of Survival

Strength: 68

Defense: 68

Runic power: 48

Vitality: 48

Cooldown: 48

Luck: 48

Wraps of Survival

Strength: 68

Defense: 17

Runic power: 30

Vitality: 30

Cooldown: 30

Luck: 30

Belt of Survival

Strength: 17

Defense: 68

Runic power: 30

Vitality: 30

Cooldown: 30

Luck: 30

Undying Pyres armor

Bracers of Undying Pyres

Strength: 68

Defense: 54

Runic power: 54

Cooldown: 27

It has a passive called Protective Momentum. When you have Permafrost, Immolation, or Maelstrom skill gauge and it is fully charged, you gain a shield that prevents the first hit from being taken but resets the gauge.

Bracers of Undying Pyres

Strength: 77

Runic power: 34

Cooldown: 17

It comes with the passive called Momentous Mastery. With it, you increase the rate you gain Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstorm.

Girdle of Undying Pyres

Defense: 77

Runic power: 34

Cooldown: 17

It comes with the passive called Momentous Mastery. With it, you increase the rate you gain Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstorm.

Vidar’s Might armor

Vidar’s Pauldron of Might

Strength: 116

Defense: 68

It has the passive of Relentless Might, where Combo Finishers have a high luck chance to increase Kratos’ Strength and Stagger Resistance for a short time.

Vidar’s Bracers of Might

Strength: 115

Has a passive of increasing the damage of Combo Finishers

Vidar’s Belt of Might

Strength: 40

Defense: 74

Has a passive of increasing the damage of Combo Finishers