You can find several unique armor types and equipment throughout your time in God of War Ragnarok. Each provides a unique playstyle that you can customize on Kratos, making him the ultimate fighter throughout the nine realms. One of these armor sets is called the Steinbjorn, and you won’t be able to find it out in the world or by completing specific quests. There are a handful of tasks you will need to do to craft this set. Here’s what you need to know about how to craft Steinbjorn armor in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Steinbjorn armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to craft the Steinbjorn armor pieces is to defeat the many Stone Trolls found throughout the nine realms. There are four of them you need to defeat at three different locations. Two of them are in the same one, and you have to fight against them simultaneously, making them the toughest battle of this set. We recommend bringing a few resurrection stones before that encounter.

Related: What do you do with the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok?

However, the Stone Trolls won’t move until you have the Mystical Heirloom. You can find this item while exploring the Lake of Nine in Midgard. It will be on the southwest part of this area, hidden behind a large ice block with glowing yellow rocks. You have to use the Draupnir Spear to break this block of ice, and the relic will be on the ground. Once you have that, take it to each of the three Stone Troll locations and activate it, unlocking these encounters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of the Stone Trolls drops a unique item, a Slumber Stone. These are unique items that you can only acquire by fighting them. Bring them to the forge and craft the armor when you have them all.