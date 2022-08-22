All Astra Travel Log locations in Tower of Fantasy

Filling out the Travel Log in each major area in Tower of Fantasy is a good way to get the lay of the land while earning a few rewards along the way. As the starting area, Astra is also the first place you’ll get some good practice with your different movement abilities. Fittingly, reaching these locations requires good use of fast travel, gliding, and climbing. Finding each one will reward you with 20 Astra Exploration Points and 20 Dark crystals.

Astra Shelter

The first location is the easiest of the five to reach. The best way here is to fast travel to the Shelter Spacerift, then climb on the roof on the west edge of town and scale the cliffside that leads here.

Northern Ring Ranges

This location is another straightforward one, and it’s also easily accessed from the Shelter Spacerift. Simply climb to the plateau marked on the map below, but be aware that if you approach from the west there is a sleeping enemy fairly close by that you may want to avoid.

Mega Arena

The northernmost location on this list is another easy one. There isn’t too much to watch out for here. Just head to the location shown below.

Ring of Echos

This is the trickiest of the locations to find in Astra. There’s a nearby enemy encampment that you’ll probably want to clear out before you search the area. Once you do, you’ll need to find this one by climbing one of the large stone pillars, so be careful not to lose your footing.

Tomb of Thorns

On the south end of the map, to get to the last location you’ll need to make your way around the dangerous Tomb of Thorns (assuming you’re approaching from the north). There’s a nearby encampment here too, (just to the south) but it’s far enough away that you should be able to avoid it if you’re a little careful.