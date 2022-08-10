Fast traveling is one of those basic abilities you get in most games nowadays so you don’t need to walk everywhere. This system is typically different depending on what game you are playing. Sometimes you teleport to safe houses while other times you can travel between rest areas and landmarks. In Tower of Fantasy, the fast travel system is a little more futuristic and it comes in the form of Spacerifts.

How to fast travel in Tower of Fantasy

You will first get introduced to the fast travel system in the game when you help Shirli fix the broken Spacerift in Astra, the starting area of the game. Shirli will then use the rift to teleport herself to another area and back to test it out. Unfortunately, she tells you that you can’t fast travel until you have two points unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A little later in the game, you are introduced to the map. This is the tool you need in order to fast travel. Once you learn how to pull your map up, which is the M key if you are playing on PC, you can start selecting Spacerifts to teleport to. Spacerifts look like warp pads on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to teleport to a Spacerift, you first need to unlock it. You will always have access to one you helped fix. To unlock others, you will need to visit the spot on the map and interact with the Spacerift. This will activate it for future use. Don’t worry — you can see both inactive and active Spacerifts on the map to make them easier to find.