The best gifts for each simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy
Gifts that keep on giving.
While playing and exploring in Tower of Fantasy you will be collecting different Simulacra, which themselves serve a dual purpose. Primarily, they represent weapons of different rarities and powers that you will use to strengthen your character. However, they also represent characters that you can use as skins for your own character, but more importantly — they also have personalities of their own. You can appease these Simulacra by a process called Awakening, which represents the incrementally growing familiarity between them and the player character. To Awaken each Simulacrum, you have to present them with gifts, and not all of them want the same things. We have prepared this handy guide to help you through the process of getting close to your weapons’ avatars.
The science of gifting in Tower of Fantasy
To find out what gifts would best fit which Simulacrum, you have to look no further than their tag comparisons. These tags serve as descriptors of the types of gifts that they like. This means that it’s best practice to give gifts that have tags that match the tags on the Simulacrum you’re offering them to. And just like Simulacra themselves, gifts also come in different rarities:
- SSR Gifts are considered Special Gifts and award 40 Awakening points.
- SR Gifts are considered Fine Gifts and award 20 Awakening points.
- N Gifts are considered Small Gifts and award 10 Awakening points.
However, to add to this equation, if the tag on the gift matches Simulacrum’s preferred tag, then they provide extra Awakening points. Once again, this varies based on the gift’s rarity:
- Every matching tag on a Special Gift is 20 extra Awakening points.
- Every matching tag on a Fine Gift is 10 extra Awakening points.
- Every matching tag on a Small Gift is 5 extra Awakening points.
The list of absolute best Gifts for every Simulacrum
These gifts are the absolute best for their listed Simulacra, each providing them with whopping 80 Awakening points.
|Gift
|SSR Simulacrum
|SR Simulacrum
|Aida Comic
|Crow, Hilda, Tsubasa
|Echo
|Angela Ornament
|Huma, Nemesis
|Pepper
|Crown Token
|King
|–
|Limited Tata Figurine
|Crow, Tsubasa
|Hilda
|New Game Console
|Zero
|Echo
|Silver Cookware
|Shiro
|–
|Snow Globe
|Cocoritter
|Bai Ling
|Void Angel Figurine
|Tsubasa
|–
|Warren Fossil
|King, Meryl, Shiro
|Bai Ling
The list of best Special Gifts for each Simulacrum
The following gifts are your next best options for each Simulacrum, with every one of these gifts providing 60 Awakening points to their recipient.
|Gift
|SSR Simulacrum
|SR Simulacrum
|3D Hykros Puzzle
|Cocoritter, Huma, King, Meryl, Samir, Shiro, Tsubasa, Zero
|Bai Ling, Echo, Ene
|Aida Comic
|Huma, King, Nemesis, Tsubasa, Zero
|Hilda, Pepper
|Angela Ornament
|Cocoritter, Crow
|Bai Ling, Echo, Ene
|Banges Specialty
|Cocoritter, Nemesis, Shiro, Samir
|Ene, Hilda
|Crown Token
|Crow, Meryl, Shiro, Tsubasa, Zero
|Bai Ling, Echo, Hilda, Pepper
|Limited Peanut Figurine
|Cocoritter, Crow, Huma, King, Nemesis, Tsubasa, Zero
|Bai Ling, Echo, Ene, Hilda, Pepper
|Limited Tata Figurine
|King
|Echo
|Metal Alf Figurine
|Crow, Shiro, Tsubasa
|Hilda
|Music Box
|Huma, Samir, Shiro, Zero
|Echo, Ene
|New Game Console
|Huma, Crow, King, Samir, Tsubasa
|Ene, Hilda
|Silver Cookware
|King, Meryl
|Bai Ling, Pepper
|Smarty Doll
|Cocoritter, King, Meryl, Nemesis, Samir, Shiro
|Bai Ling, Ene, Hilda, Pepper
|Snow Globe
|Huma, King, Meryl, Nemesis, Shiro, Tsubasa
|Ene, Pepper
|Void Angel Figurine
|Cocoritter, Crow, King, Meryl, Shiro
|Bai Ling, Hilda
|Warren Fossil
|Cocoritter, Tsubasa
|Pepper
The list of best Fine Gifts for each Simulacrum
These gifts represent the economic options with lower rarities. As such, they each provide 30 Awakening points for their paired Simulacra.
|Gift
|SSR Simulacrum
|SR Simulacrum
|Cat Throw Pillow
|Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir
|Ene, Hilda
|Chess Set
|Huma, Samir, Zero
|Echo, Ene
|Coloring Book
|Huma, Samir, Zero
|Echo, Ene
|Crazy Dumont Figurine
|Crow, Tsubasa
|Hilda
|Gem Necklace
|King, Meryl, Shiro
|Bai Ling, Pepper
|Meteorite in a Bottle
|Cocoritter, King, Meryl, Shiro, Tsubasa
|Bai Ling
|Moonrabbit Kit
|Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir
|Ene, Hilda
|New Kalka Ornament
|Cocoritter, Huma, Nemesis
|Bai Ling, Ene, Pepper
|Perfume Bottle
|Crow, Huma, Nemesis
|Echo, Pepper
|Plush Toy
|Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir
|Ene, Hilda
|Spirit Princess Figurine
|Crow, Tsubasa
|Hilda
|Tailor-made Suit
|Crow, Huma, Nemesis
|Echo, Pepper
|Tartarus Ornament
|Cocoritter, Huma, Nemesis
|Ene, Pepper
|Tool Set
|Shiro
|–
|Vitamin Pack
|Crow, Huma
|Echo, Pepper
The list of best Small Gifts for each Simulacrum
These are the Small Gifts you will be running into most often. Given to their favorite Simulacra, they will provide them with 15 Awakening points.
|Gift
|SSR Simulacrum
|SR Simulacrum
|Custom Poker Deck
|Huma, Samir, Zero
|Echo, Ene
|Dumbbells
|Shiro
|–
|Flower Bouquet
|Crow, Huma, Nemesis
|Echo, Pepper
|Mini Plotted Plant
|Cocoritter, Huma, Nemesis
|Ene, Pepper
|Nice Picture Frame
|Cocoritter, Huma, Nemesis
|Bai Ling, Ene, Pepper
|Paper Pinwheel
|Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir
|Ene, Hilda
|Postcard of Aida
|Cocoritter, King, Meryl, Shiro, Tsubasa
|Bai Ling
|Retro Harmonica
|Crow, King, Meryl, Zero
|Echo, Hilda
|Snack Box
|Crow, King, Tsubasa, Zero
|Echo, Hilda
|Wool Scarf
|Crow, Huma, Nemesis
|Echo, Pepper