The best gifts for each simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

While playing and exploring in Tower of Fantasy you will be collecting different Simulacra, which themselves serve a dual purpose. Primarily, they represent weapons of different rarities and powers that you will use to strengthen your character. However, they also represent characters that you can use as skins for your own character, but more importantly — they also have personalities of their own. You can appease these Simulacra by a process called Awakening, which represents the incrementally growing familiarity between them and the player character. To Awaken each Simulacrum, you have to present them with gifts, and not all of them want the same things. We have prepared this handy guide to help you through the process of getting close to your weapons’ avatars.

The science of gifting in Tower of Fantasy

To find out what gifts would best fit which Simulacrum, you have to look no further than their tag comparisons. These tags serve as descriptors of the types of gifts that they like. This means that it’s best practice to give gifts that have tags that match the tags on the Simulacrum you’re offering them to. And just like Simulacra themselves, gifts also come in different rarities:

SSR Gifts are considered Special Gifts and award 40 Awakening points.

SR Gifts are considered Fine Gifts and award 20 Awakening points.

N Gifts are considered Small Gifts and award 10 Awakening points.

However, to add to this equation, if the tag on the gift matches Simulacrum’s preferred tag, then they provide extra Awakening points. Once again, this varies based on the gift’s rarity:

Every matching tag on a Special Gift is 20 extra Awakening points.

Every matching tag on a Fine Gift is 10 extra Awakening points.

Every matching tag on a Small Gift is 5 extra Awakening points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The list of absolute best Gifts for every Simulacrum

These gifts are the absolute best for their listed Simulacra, each providing them with whopping 80 Awakening points.

Gift SSR Simulacrum SR Simulacrum Aida Comic Crow, Hilda, Tsubasa Echo Angela Ornament Huma, Nemesis Pepper Crown Token King – Limited Tata Figurine Crow, Tsubasa Hilda New Game Console Zero Echo Silver Cookware Shiro – Snow Globe Cocoritter Bai Ling Void Angel Figurine Tsubasa – Warren Fossil King, Meryl, Shiro Bai Ling

The list of best Special Gifts for each Simulacrum

The following gifts are your next best options for each Simulacrum, with every one of these gifts providing 60 Awakening points to their recipient.

Gift SSR Simulacrum SR Simulacrum 3D Hykros Puzzle Cocoritter, Huma, King, Meryl, Samir, Shiro, Tsubasa, Zero Bai Ling, Echo, Ene Aida Comic Huma, King, Nemesis, Tsubasa, Zero Hilda, Pepper Angela Ornament Cocoritter, Crow Bai Ling, Echo, Ene Banges Specialty Cocoritter, Nemesis, Shiro, Samir Ene, Hilda Crown Token Crow, Meryl, Shiro, Tsubasa, Zero Bai Ling, Echo, Hilda, Pepper Limited Peanut Figurine Cocoritter, Crow, Huma, King, Nemesis, Tsubasa, Zero Bai Ling, Echo, Ene, Hilda, Pepper Limited Tata Figurine King Echo Metal Alf Figurine Crow, Shiro, Tsubasa Hilda Music Box Huma, Samir, Shiro, Zero Echo, Ene New Game Console Huma, Crow, King, Samir, Tsubasa Ene, Hilda Silver Cookware King, Meryl Bai Ling, Pepper Smarty Doll Cocoritter, King, Meryl, Nemesis, Samir, Shiro Bai Ling, Ene, Hilda, Pepper Snow Globe Huma, King, Meryl, Nemesis, Shiro, Tsubasa Ene, Pepper Void Angel Figurine Cocoritter, Crow, King, Meryl, Shiro Bai Ling, Hilda Warren Fossil Cocoritter, Tsubasa Pepper

The list of best Fine Gifts for each Simulacrum

These gifts represent the economic options with lower rarities. As such, they each provide 30 Awakening points for their paired Simulacra.

Gift SSR Simulacrum SR Simulacrum Cat Throw Pillow Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir Ene, Hilda Chess Set Huma, Samir, Zero Echo, Ene Coloring Book Huma, Samir, Zero Echo, Ene Crazy Dumont Figurine Crow, Tsubasa Hilda Gem Necklace King, Meryl, Shiro Bai Ling, Pepper Meteorite in a Bottle Cocoritter, King, Meryl, Shiro, Tsubasa Bai Ling Moonrabbit Kit Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir Ene, Hilda New Kalka Ornament Cocoritter, Huma, Nemesis Bai Ling, Ene, Pepper Perfume Bottle Crow, Huma, Nemesis Echo, Pepper Plush Toy Cocoritter, Nemesis, Samir Ene, Hilda Spirit Princess Figurine Crow, Tsubasa Hilda Tailor-made Suit Crow, Huma, Nemesis Echo, Pepper Tartarus Ornament Cocoritter, Huma, Nemesis Ene, Pepper Tool Set Shiro – Vitamin Pack Crow, Huma Echo, Pepper

The list of best Small Gifts for each Simulacrum

These are the Small Gifts you will be running into most often. Given to their favorite Simulacra, they will provide them with 15 Awakening points.