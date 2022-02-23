All Attributes and stats in Elden Ring explained

Elden Ring puts players into the roles of the Tarnished, a fallen soul who will slowly get stronger as they play through the game. Players can choose from a range of different classes and each class will have different attributes.

Understanding those attributes is vital, as when you level up you will want to put points into the attributes that will actually benefit your builds and play well with your tactics.

VIG – Vigor – How much health your character has. Additional points here increase overall maximum health.

MND – How many Force Points or FP you will have for performing magic.

END – Endurance – your overall stamina in combat and how much equipment you can have in your loadout.

STR – Strength – the relevant modifer value for weapons that are Strength based – impacts overall damage.

DEX – Dexterity – the relevant modifier for Dexterity based weapons while also acting as a secondary modifier for many other weapons. This stat will also give a marginally increase to spell casting speeds.

INT – Intelligence – Is a requirement for certain Sorceries and Incantations and will also affect the overall effectiveness of magic.

FTH – Faith – Is a requirement for certain Sorceries and Incantations.

ARC – Arcane – Is a requirement for certain Sorceries and Incantations. This also has an impact on the discovery rate of items. The higher it is, the greater the likelihood of finding an item.

Strength and Dexterity will determine the actual weapons that you can use, while Vigor and Stamina are your effective combat stats, dictating how much damage you can take and your ability to block and roll.