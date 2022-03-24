After working with Rinko to disable the device hiding a Torii gate in Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll be able to cleanse it to work your way towards the pillar of light. However, after cleansing the gate, a barrier surrounds you in the district. You’ll need to find the four barrier stones in the distinct you’re in to destroy the barrier. In this guide, we cover all barrier stone locations in Blindness in Ghostwire: Tokyo. You have 15 minutes to find them all.

You won’t have an overly large area to explore to find all of these barrier stones. Instead, you’ll see the highlighted area on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first barrier stone will be immediately in front of you as you walk down the straight. From this location, look up to find a Tengu. Use it to grapple up to the higher elevations, and you’ll find the second barrier stone close to the northwest part of the barrier, sitting on the top of a building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third barrier stone will be on the rooftop to the southwest of the barrier. We recommend using your glide ability to reach this location or jump down onto the ground and grabbing a nearby Tengu to reach this area. Although, going on the ground is dangerous as multiple Kuchisake and other Visitors are wandering the street.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth and final barrier stone will be in the northeast corner of the map. You can see this from the ground and use a ranged attack to destroy it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the final barrier stone has been destroyed, the barrier will lower, and you can continue through the mission. We recommend using your Spectral Vision during this portion of the game to make it easier to locate these barrier stones.