How to fix lag in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an open-world action game developed by Tango Gameworks. Its gameplay revolves around the city of Tokyo, which is under attack from supernatural forces. Although the game is visually stunning, it has been known to stutter at times. Furthermore, there have been reports of game lagging which is hindering the enjoyable experience of many. If you face lagging issues, follow the tips mentioned below to resolve them.

Verify Game Integrity

In many cases, game files go missing or corrupted. Fortunately, players can use the Verify Game Integrity option through Steam to see if that’s the case. Head over to the Steam and open the Library section. Open the Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Properties from the left side of the menu and select the Local Tab option. Once done, select the “Verify integrity of game files” to update the missing or corrupted files.

Update Graphics Card drivers

Both AMD and Nvidia rolls out updates for their graphics cards regularly. Although users usually get a prompt when a new update is available, you can ensure that the drivers have updated to the latest version by using the Nvidia or AMD software. If they are not updated to the latest version, you can manually download them from their respective software.

Close In-game overlays and background applications

If you are using Discord, its overlay might mess with your in-game performance; Therefore, if you are not using Discord turn off its in-game overlay from the Discord’s settings.

Similar to Discord, several other applications run in the background by default. Make sure to close applications such as Skype, Spotify, and Microsoft Teams before launching the game.

Apart from the methods mentioned above, ensure that the game is updated to its latest version. Furthermore, do check the minimum and optimal system requirements before purchasing the game.