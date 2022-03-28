How to turn off Chromatic Aberration in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo is an open-world action game where you are tasked with saving your city from supernatural forces. Apart from a catchy storyline and exhilarating gameplay, the game is visually appealing and is sure to keep you occupied. Furthermore, you can turn off the Chromatic Aberration to enhance the performance and visual aspect even more.

How to turn off Chromatic Aberration

Although not definitive, turning off Chromatic Aberration has been known to improve the frame rates. However, you won’t be able to turn it off by just opening the settings and will have to tweak the game files instead. If you are more familiar with changing game files, this shouldn’t bother you; however, if you have never tweaked the game files before, follow the steps mentioned below-

Open Windows Run from the Windows Search bar.

Copy and paste the address: %USERPROFILE%\Saved Games\TangoGameworks\GhostWire Tokyo (STEAM)\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\

Open Engine.ini file using any text editor.

Once the file is opened, copy and paste [SystemSettings] r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0 code at the bottom of the text file.

code at the bottom of the text file. Save the changes and exit the text editor.

You can now open the game and check if the frames are more stable. The code mentioned above sets Chromatic Aberration’s value to zero, which essentially means it’s turned off.