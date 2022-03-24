How to upgrade and level up Prayer Beads in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Prayer Beads you find in Ghostwire: Tokyo provide you with small passive buffs that directly impact the abilities and tools you use in the game. Depending on your playstyle, you can mix and match these to augment specific parts of your build throughout the game. When you first encounter a Prayer Bead set, you’ll begin at level one, but you can upgrade them. In this guide, we cover how to upgrade and level up Prayer Beaders in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You will not be able to upgrade any of your Prayer Beads by using any of your skill points or completing quests. Instead, it comes down to finding duplicate Prayer Beads as you explore Ghostwire, typically by clearing Torii gates. Whenever you see a Shrine that you need to cleanse, you’ll also see what type of reward is available completing it. If there’s a Prayer Bead set similar to the one you already have equipped, you’ll unlock the higher-level version by collecting them. This provides a better buff than you previously had.

If you do not see any duplicate Prayer Beads available on the map, we recommend progressing through the Ghostwire story. As you make your way through the story, additional areas open up and you’ll gain access to more Torii gates to cleanse. The Torii gates have some form of Prayer Beads for you to grab, adding it to your collection.