How many chapters are there in Ghostwire: Tokyo?
Pack for a short trip to Tokyo.
Ghostwire: Tokyo can be completed in a dozen hours or so. This length can dramatically increase depending on the number of side missions players seek out. The bulk of the game takes place in the open world of Shibuya, but it takes a while to get there. Ghostwire Tokyo is comprised of six chapters with several missions within. This guide list all chapters and missions that comprise the campaign.
Chapter 1: Beginnings
- The Vanishing
- City of Shadows
Chapter 2: Trouble
- KK
- Clearing the Fog
- A Maze of Death
- The Buried Life
- The Caves of Steel
The first pair of chapters are short and very linear. They act as an extended tutorial into every mechanic Ghostwire Tokyo has to offer when you reach the next chapter and can explore the open world.
Chapter 3
- Pillar of Light
- Blindness
- Agony
Chapter 4: Contortion
- Giants
- The Black Tower
Chapters three and four take place in the open-world. Doing the side missions and finding every collectible will dramatically increase the length of the campaign.
Chapter 5: Severance
- Family
- Tokyo Tower
Chapter 6: Binding
- Mari
- Gate to the Underworld
- Farewells
The last two chapters will remove the open-world entirely and are very linear. Make sure to finish any open-world exploration before finishing chapter four.