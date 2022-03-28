How many chapters are there in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Ghostwire: Tokyo can be completed in a dozen hours or so. This length can dramatically increase depending on the number of side missions players seek out. The bulk of the game takes place in the open world of Shibuya, but it takes a while to get there. Ghostwire Tokyo is comprised of six chapters with several missions within. This guide list all chapters and missions that comprise the campaign.

Chapter 1: Beginnings

The Vanishing

City of Shadows

Chapter 2: Trouble

KK

Clearing the Fog

A Maze of Death

The Buried Life

The Caves of Steel

The first pair of chapters are short and very linear. They act as an extended tutorial into every mechanic Ghostwire Tokyo has to offer when you reach the next chapter and can explore the open world.

Chapter 3

Pillar of Light

Blindness

Agony

Chapter 4: Contortion

Giants

The Black Tower

Chapters three and four take place in the open-world. Doing the side missions and finding every collectible will dramatically increase the length of the campaign.

Chapter 5: Severance

Family

Tokyo Tower

Chapter 6: Binding

Mari

Gate to the Underworld

Farewells

The last two chapters will remove the open-world entirely and are very linear. Make sure to finish any open-world exploration before finishing chapter four.