The Sengoku Center Building is a large facility you’ll need to explore in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Within it contains the source of a large chunk of the fog plaguing the city, preventing you from reaching the Pillar of Light. Unfortunately, the front entrance is not open. Here’s what you need to know about how to get into the Sengoku Center Building in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You need to make your way to the higher-level area of the building and scale it to find a secondary entrance away from the main area. You can do this by locating the Tengu flying around the center of the building. It is flying back and forth, so it may take time to correctly angle your shot before grappling onto it. You want to grapple onto this Tengu twice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first time you grapple onto the Tengu, do it to land on the bridge underneath the Tengu. Then, on the bridge, angle your shot to see the Tengu hovering above the Sengoku building, and fire your grapple again to reach the top. Now, at the top of the building, take the stairs to the right and follow them down to a back entrance. You’ll now be able to enter the Sengoku Center Building and progress the main story in Ghostwire.